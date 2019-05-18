There’s some serious facility shuffling taking place at UW-Eau Claire going into next year.
In March the school announced its gymnastics team would be moving out of the McPhee Center and into the LE Phillips YMCA Indoor Sports Center at the end of the spring.
It’s a big upgrade for the squad space-wise, eliminating limitations the current room provided. The gymnastic team used to have to make the treacherous run from outside the room and through the doors since the runway wasn’t long enough.
It also causes a trickle-down effect. The now-vacant gymnastics room is being handed down to wrestling.
“It allowed for two things,” UW-Eau Claire athletic director Dan Schumacher said of the school’s partnership with the YMCA. “Gymnastics to move to a bigger facility and a better training facility than we have right now and allows to move from 1,500 square feet for wrestling to have about 5,000 square feet in the old gymnastics room.”
Wrestling’s current setup and the upgraded space couldn’t be more different despite sharing the same building. For decades the Blugolds have worked out of the same wrestling room, prompting the program to make a comedy video featuring wrestlers dressed in 1970s garb enjoying the then-brand new facility.
The room, found on the bottom floor of the building, is dark and features a short ceiling, adding to its claustrophobic nature. It’s a reminder of athletic spaces of the past and previous apathy toward the sport.
“We’ve grown that program,” Schumacher said. “When I got here, we had 13 wrestlers. At that point, they wanted to look at going in a different direction and not sponsoring wrestling because there was just lack of interest.”
Now, the roster has just about quadrupled. Wrestling coach Tim Fader said he can’t fit all his wrestlers in the one room for a practice, so they have to run multiple and sometimes overflow into the dance studio next door.
“It was very crowded,” said Fader, a four-time WIAC Coach of the Year. “If I want to take you down, I’m going to take you down and probably run into three people that are also doing the same thing or we’re going to hit the wall. … If you put a wall right around the out of bounds line on a basketball court, a brick wall, and said, ‘Ok, play,’ it would change the way you play.”
That can be taxing on the team, an additional obstacle to overcome in an already competitive area for wrestling.
“It’s hard on our staff,” Fader said. “It’s really hard on our student athletes. It’s hard of the comradery of the team. You’re not often together.”
The new space features tall ceilings, natural light and, of course, much more room to run safe and productive practices with the entire team at the same time. If done well, the change can turn a previously negative recruiting factor into a positive one.
“Wrestling is a popular sport in Wisconsin and in the country and I think you can have a facility that will be impressive to potential recruits and kids that are out there and going to make their decision based on what your wrestling room looks like.”
Fader and Schumacher also emphasized an additional ability to engage with the community now that there’s enough room to hold camps.
Gymnastics will officially make its move on June 1. The wrestlers will have to wait a bit longer for their upgrade as the old gymnastics room is cleared out, cleaned and restructured. Eliminating years of chalk dust from the panels on the ceiling is no small task.
Schumacher said the project will not use state money, instead using privately raised funds. He said the goal is $100 thousand.
“That will get us to the point where my kids say, ‘Same, same,’” Schumacher said. “Hopefully we’re ‘same, same’ as La Crosse. Then at that point with this type of investment they’re going to have to make an academic decision.”
With the upgrades, Fader’s job of building a contender gets a little easier.
“I think it has a lasting impact,” Fader said. “Wrestlers have powerful attachments to their training facility because they spend a lot of time in there and they work extremely hard in there. You can train outside in the grass, but the ability to have a first-class facility … to be very proud of something new is something that’s a first for our wrestling program.”