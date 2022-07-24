071122_dr_Horseshoe_6a

World Horseshoe Champion Sarah Chaffee of Chippewa Falls became the youngest women's champion ever over the weekend.

Sarah Chaffee admitted to being a little bit nervous before heading to the 2022 World Horseshoe Pitching Championships. The women’s division is a big jump up from the youth, after all.

She was ready.

