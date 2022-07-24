Sarah Chaffee admitted to being a little bit nervous before heading to the 2022 World Horseshoe Pitching Championships. The women’s division is a big jump up from the youth, after all.
She was ready.
Chaffee, 15, left absolutely no doubt about whether she belonged, going undefeated in her first women’s championship tournament. The 15-0 record was enough to make her the youngest women’s champion ever. She made ringers with 86.48 percent of her throws, a hair below her average heading into the tournament but still enough to top the men’s champion. It left her competition in the dust. Second place threw only 78.73 percent of her horseshoes for ringers.
Before this year’s tournament in Monroe, Louisiana, Chaffee said the competition was going to be tough. Some of her competitors had been pitching several times longer than she has been alive, and they had a wealth of experience to draw on. Chaffee had, as she put it, a willingness to have a “short memory” after a bad throw.
“Most of the game is mental” she said in an interview earlier this month. “I mean, once you have the mechanics down it’s all about being in your head and how you can get into a rhythm and keep that rhythm.”
Video from the championship showed Chaffee coolly throwing a ringer for with her final horseshoe, then collecting them with her opponent. A few hugs followed, but there wasn’t a raucous celebration.
Chaffee will head back to Chippewa Falls High School soon, where she also competes on the golf and basketball teams. But it’s a fair bet that few of her classmates will be able to match the story about winning a world title during the summer break.
And, given that competitors can stay at a high level in horseshoes for decades, Chaffee is at the beginning of what could be a very long career.
That’s the thought that should keep some opponents awake at night. With two youth titles and a women’s world title under her belt at 15, there’s every reason to think Chaffee is just getting started.
