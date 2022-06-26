A local golf outing to raise funds for Cancer research was held at Hickory Hills Friday afternoon. The Garding Against Cancer outing, is in its second year.
The event was started by cancer Patient Bob Lesniewski’s desire to help fund research into medications to help cancer patients, according to his wife, and event co-organizer, Janet.
She explained prior to the event that the 2021 outing drew approximately 70 golfers.
This year 86 players were split into groups of between four and 6, with at least three holes starting with six people.
Lesniewski said last year’s event raised $17,000, and he had a goal of $40,000 for this year. He announced at the closing of Friday’s event that it had made close to $35,000 already between golfers paying fees to participate, bids on the silent auction for items like a basketball signed by players and coaches of the UW men’s basketball team, tickets to a Packers preseason game against the Saints, and a Packers Suite Experience, and a raffle with swag bags containing red and white socks with basketballs on them (a nod to UW men’s basketball head coach Greg Gard, who founded the Garding Against Cancer Foundation in 2016), golf related items, and a t-shirt, wine from Bemis Bluff Winery, and a selection of mustards and relishes donated by Silver Spring.
Janet said what she and Bob envisioned for the inaugural event last year was, “a way for whole families to have fun and raise money for a good cause.” Gard was on hand for last year, but was not able to attend this year since he spent Thursday evening at the NBA draft with Johnny Davis.
Heather Garrison the Program Development manager from Garding against Cancer explained Garding Against Cancer is Greg and Michelle Gard’s initiative for the University of Wisconsin’s Carbone Cancer Center, she said of the 2022 outing in Eau Claire, “Today is an amazing day put on this wonderful golf outing at Hickory Hills, and they Decided all the proceeds would go to Garding Against Cancer.”
She further explained all funds raised by the organization stay in Wisconsin. According to Garrison, in its nearly six-year Existence, Garding against Cancer has raised nearly $6.5 million for cancer research.
Additionally, another Garding Against Cancer event will be held at the Pablo Center September 12, with proceeds to be used locally for things like the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic, the UW-Eau Claire Cancer Recovery and Fitness program.
Garrison pointed out her organization is, “Glad to wrap our arms around the state, and really help out on the patient care and prevention side of things.”
One of the reasons the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic was chosen to benefit from the fundraising was because it increases access to treatment, which is one reason Bob wanted to raise money, according to Janet.
“They do a lot with the uninsured and underinsured,”she said. Garrison said the Clinic intends to use the money raised on its behalf to expand cancer screening.
Lesniewski asked for everyone’s attention near the end of the festivities, and asked everyone to pencil in the event for June 2023. The exact date could not be clearly discerned while he was speaking.