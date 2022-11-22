A city tradition of well over a century has been put on hold.
Due to wind damage to the tower, ski jumping at Silver Mine Hill has been temporarily suspended and there will be no tournament this winter.
“The slide has been deemed unsafe to stage a tournament this year,” said Flying Eagles/Eau Claire Ski Club president Nathan Kuehl after a meeting of the club’s Board of Directors.
Funds will be needed to keep Eau Claire among one of the top 10 ski jumping centers in the nation.,
“We’re going back to the drawing board and the plan is to seek state and federal funds along with community support.”
The wood decking on the 146-foot high tower south west of town must be replaced but the good news is that the nearly 100-year old steel infrastructure remains solid, according to Matt Gundry, who headed up the inspection team.
“This came about due to our concern for the safety of the athletes regarding structural integrity,” Gundry said. “We feel we can put the slide in use but it will require funds. We will need a company to do the work because it will be too much for our hill crew. We have every intent to reopen Silver Mine but we need the resources to do so.”
Leading club official Dan Mattoon and sons Nick and Nate have been among the best to ski the Olympic-sized hill through the years and agree that funds will be needed to insure continued jumping.The wood decking on the slide is mostly the same as it was when the tower was moved to the site in 1969.
“I’m excited for the future,” said Dan Mattoon, who served as a style judge at last winter’s Beijing Olympic Games. “The major hurdle is raising funds. I’d love to say we’ll be ready in one year, but it could be two.”
The annual Friday night and Saturday competitions drew an estimated 5,000 fans to the hill where the hill record is 96 meters or 315 feet. Some of the better jumpers from Europe and Japan have made it an international event. The club staged FIS Cup tournaments in 2015 and 2016 and each year takes part in the U.S. Cup and Five Hills Central Division series.
The nearly 100-year old steel slide was built for use in 1927 at Sand Dunes, Indiana and later moved to Rockford, Ill., from where it was purchased by the Eau Claire Ski Club and moved to Hendrickson Hill in the area now occupied by Sacred Heart Hospital. It was trucked to its present site in 1969.
The Eau Claire Ski Club dates back to1886 and claims to have held the nation’s third official tournament in 1888. It has staged five National championships.
The cub has had athletes compete in eight Olympic Games and was the major contributor as volunteer help at the 1980 Lake Placid and 2002 Salt Lake City games. Two-time Olympian Ben Loomis and Andrew Urlaub are currently jumping in World Cup events in Europe and Stewart Gundry, recovering from a broken leg, is a member of the U. S. Junior Team.
Although Silver Mine is under repair, there will be a local tournament, however, as the Flying Eagles will stage a junior event at the remodeled and enlarged Mt. Washington hills January 8-9 as jumps now approach 200 feet.