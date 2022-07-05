The 2022 CRBL all-star game was played July 1 at Carson Park, the South squad was led off by Osseo Merchant Ryan Frietag, who pounced on the first pitch of the game for a home run. It may have been a fortuitous start for the South, because the team won the annual contest 4-3. the South leads the series 33-16. According to post-game information submitted by the league, Frietag was named the game MVP. It was the second time he has won the award. He was previously named the all-star MVP in 2018.
A couple Eau Caire Cavaliers players featured prominently in the game's hitting statistics for the North.Caden Erickson was 1-2 at the plate,and Connor O'Reilly was 1-2 with an RBI. Frietag had the homer, an RB, and was also 1-2. Other players who had successful days at the plate were Austin Lemay of the Eau Claire Bears (1-3, HR,RBI), Todd Lasher from the Bears (1-3, 2B, RBI), Jesse Brockman from the Osseo Merchants (1-2, 2B), Alex St. John from the Eau Claire Rivermen (1-1), and Jon Schoch from the Tilden Tigers (1-3, 2R, HR, 2RBI).The first CRBL all-star game was played in 1909 when the Eau Claire Giants beat the Chippewa Valley League all-stars1-0at Driving Park in Eau Claire.
the game information submitted indicates this was the first time the League all-star game was held at Carson Park.