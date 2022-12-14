EAU CLAIRE — Blugold Head Football Coach Wesley Beschorner is going from DIII to DII with a move to the University of Sioux Falls, according to an announcement by UWEC.
Beschorner, the Blugolds’ 17th head coach, began his work with the team in February 2019. His 8-22 record included a lost season in 2020 as the program endured the COVID pandemic. Highlights included the program’s first-ever win over St. Thomas in 2019 when the Blugolds upset the sixth-ranked Tommies 21-19.
Beschorner thanked the university in a statement announcing his departure.
"I want to thank the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire — most importantly, our players and staff, and the surrounding community for everything that they've ever done for me and my family," Beschorner said. "I want to thank Dan Schumacher and Chancellor Schmidt for the wonderful opportunity. And lastly, I want to thank my beautiful wife and three great boys for their endless support the last few years."
Beschorner will serve as the associate head coach and offensive coordinator for the Cougars. The University of Sioux Falls is a private university affiliated with the American Baptist Churches USA.
Athletic Director Dan Schumacher said Beschorner represented the program “with class, and we are especially thankful for his tireless work to bring great student-athletes to the football program.”
Beschorner’s final season with the Blugolds saw the team go 2-8 overall and 1-6 in the WIAC, but the team did have some notable successes. Four players were selected as first-team All-WIAC athletes during his tenure.
Offensive line coach and running coordinator Michael McHugh will step in as interim head coach. The university said a national search will begin “immediately” to find Beschorner’s successor.