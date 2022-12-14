EAU CLAIRE — Blugold Head Football Coach Wesley Beschorner is going from DIII to DII with a move to the University of Sioux Falls, according to an announcement by UWEC.

Beschorner, the Blugolds’ 17th head coach, began his work with the team in February 2019. His 8-22 record included a lost season in 2020 as the program endured the COVID pandemic. Highlights included the program’s first-ever win over St. Thomas in 2019 when the Blugolds upset the sixth-ranked Tommies 21-19.