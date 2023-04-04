The Big Rivers Conference teams converged Tuesday at UW-Eau Claire for the Big Rivers Indoor Relays.
Indoor meets give the teams a chance to see each other and compete before the weather is more favorable for the teams to compete on their own tracks.
“We really try to train for the meets later in the season,” Eau Claire Memorial jumps coach Lee Fletcher said, “so these early meets are a good practice for us.”
In the girls’ 4000 meter medley, Menomonie’s A-team took the top spot with a time of 13:38.20, followed by Eau Claire Memorial with a 13:55.03, and River Falls in the third place spot with a time of 14:00.19. The Menomonie team was made up of Madison Lehman, Isabel Sorensem. Kyah Barnhart and Brooklyn Hoff.
In the boys’ 4000 medley, Eau Claire Memorial’s team of Colin Hanson, Parker Dewey, Isaac Mangrum and Will Sylvester took first place by nearly ten seconds with a time of 11:02.32, followed by Hudson with a time of 11:12.74 and Chippewa Falls with a time of 11:19.73.
Chippewa Falls swept the 4 by 200 race, with both boys and girls coming in first. Rice Lake and Hudson came in second and third for the girls and River Falls took both the second and third place spots in the boys’ race.
In the 4 by 400 meter relay, Chippewa Falls took the top spot for the girls with a team of Olivia Sedlacek, Susan Bergeman, Lydia Martin and Brooklyn Sandvig. Rice Lake took second and New Richmond had third. In the boys’ 4 by 4, River Falls had the top spot with a team of Ty Bauschelt, Jack Silloway, Morris Toppel and Robert Anderson. Second place went to Chippewa Falls, followed by Menomonie.
In the girls’ 55 meter hurdles, Adaline Sheplee took first with a time of 9.75 seconds. Emmalee Rockwell of Menomonie took second and Hudson’s Lanie Jilek took third. As for the boys, Nolan Bien took first place for Menomonie, followed very closely by Rice Lake’s Jacob Masden and ChiHi’s Simon Fish.
As for jumps, several tracksters had an impressive showing.
“Our kids are sprinters first,” Memorial jumps coach Lee Fletcher said. “They come to us later and we see what they can do.”
Memorial’s Reagan Hud took the first place spot in the long jump with a mark of 21-2, the only one to break into the twenties Tuesday night. Second place went to Menomonie’s David Brown, and Charlie Loesch of River Falls had third.
Long jump for the girls went to Hudson’s Maizy Berkel, followed by Memorial’s Brianna Fletcher and Menomonie’s Samantha Jacobsen.
Jayden Williams from Menomonie took first in both the boys’ triple jump and high jump. In the triple jump, ChiHI’s Christian Crumbaker and Menomonie’s Bobby Miskell took the second and third place slots. In high jump, Menomonie’s Jaevon Berg and River Falls’ Jordan Karras took second and third.
In the boys’ pole vault David Brown and Dylan Norby, both of Menomonie, took the first and second place slots, followed by Connor Durand from Rice Lake in third.
As for the girls, Ava Krista from Chippewa Falls took the first place slot in the triple jump, followed by Ella Carstenson from Hudson and Rice Lake’s Madilyn DeLawyer.
In the high jump, Rice Lake’s Adaline Sheplee took first, followed by Kiersten Coss from Menomonie and Kayleigh Volkman from River Falls.
Karin Crim from Hudson took the pole vault with a 9-0 mark. Kayleigh Volkman had second, and Menomonie’s Isabella Whitwam took third.
In shot put, Isabelle Schmidt of Rice Lake came in first with a distance of 42 feet 3 inches, only 4 inches short of the school record she set last week. In second was Lana Kotval of River Falls with a distance of 30 feet, 6.5 inches, and Hudson’s Libby Huber had third with a distance of 29 feet 2 inches.
Memorial’s Theodore Chumas took first in the boys’ shot put with a distance of 56 feet 1 inch, followed by Rice Lake’s Nathan Carrol and Parker Owens, with distances of 51 feet 4 inches and 47 feet 7 inches, respectively.