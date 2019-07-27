Clinging to a one-run lead with a runner just 90 feet away, the Eau Claire Express needed a strikeout.
They all but squandered a four-run lead, and Alec Baker was called upon to avoid disaster.
“You have one job,” Baker said. “Just get outs and don’t give up runs and keep your team in the ballgame.”
And he delivered just that. First, he reached back for a 97-mph fastball, up seven miles per hour from his season average to fan the Mankato MoonDogs’ Michael Perez.
It didn’t get any easier though. He walked the next two batters, putting the go-ahead run on second, but again, Baker stayed cool, cranking it up to 95-mph to get Sean Ross to avoid disaster, and lead the Express to a 7-6 victory over the MoonDogs on Saturday night at Carson Park.
The velocity uptick came from Baker’s move to the bullpen. He had started five games for the Express prior to the outing, forcing him to manage his velocity, but on Saturday he was able to let it fly.
“It feels different,” Baker said. “When you’re in the later innings and the intensity is higher you can feel there is more zip on the ball.”
The 97-mph pitches are not what catcher David LaManna is used to.
“It kind of explodes a little bit compared to the other ones,” LaManna said. “It just explodes those last 30 feet or so. It’s just a little bit different.”
Earlier in the evening it looked like it was going to be an easy win for the Express.
Cole Cabrera opened the game with a leadoff walk. He took second on a balk by Mankato’s starter Danton Grose. A pitch later, he took off for third, beating the throw easily, and quickly popped up and scampered home when the throw skipped into shallow left field.
“He is a guy who is a great leadoff for us,” Express manager Dale Varsho said. “He’s a really good teammate and on top of that he really knows how to play baseball, his baseball IQ is really, really good.”
It was the first of three straight walks for Cabrera, who came into Saturday night leading the Northwoods League with a .589 on-base percentage and trailing only Zack Gregory of Bismarck in walks, with 53, two behind the lead.
Three innings later, Brock Burton looked like he blew the game wide open. With the bases loaded, he hit a fly ball into right-center field. Mankato’s centerfielder sprinted over to his left and left his feet to make the catch, but it was just out of his reach. The ball skidded to the wall, allowing Burton to clear the bases and scamper into third with a three-run triple, putting Eau Claire up 5-1.
Eau Claire native Tanner Kohlhepp started the game and went four-plus innings, allowing two runs on seven hits before being chased when three base runners reached to open the fifth.
He turned the ball over to Kuster Kinlecheenie, who was helped out by an incredible play by Brandon Dieter in the fifth. With two in scoring position, Ross hit a screamer down the first base line. If it stayed foul, it would have scored a pair, but Dieter never let it bounce. Instead, the shortstop-turned-first-baseman made a diving grab, robbing Ross of two RBIs.
“I don’t know the last time he played first base,” Varsho said. “He can flat out field. He is a really good player.”
It looked like disaster might strike in the seventh.
The MoonDogs strung together three straight hits and pulled to within one. With runners on first and second, Tanner Craig hit a fly ball to deep right field. Brock Burton sprinted back to the wall, left his feet, and made the over-the-shoulder grab, saving the Express.
👏WHAT👏A👏CATCH👏@brock_burton6 @GCU_Baseball #AllAboard pic.twitter.com/EPNz7NVTy2— Eau Claire Express (@ecexpress) July 28, 2019
“Brock had a great read on that ball and didn’t give up on it,” Varsho said. “He just goes after it and goes after it hard. That’s why he’s in the lineup every day.”
Kinlecheenie came out to start the eighth, but after allowing two base runners to reach, he was chased for Baker, who closed out the game with five strikeouts.
The Express return to action at 2:05 p.m. today against the MoonDogs with Nick Herold taking the mound. Herold will make his second start of the season for Eau Claire. He has a 3.13 ERA through 23 innings this year.
Eau Claire 7, Mankato 6
Mankato 010 010 310 — 6 11 1
Eau Claire 100 410 10x — 7 5 0
WP: Kuster Kinlecheenie (3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K). LP: Danton Grose (5 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 3 K).
Leading hitters — Mankato: Nick Novak 3-5 (RBI), Josh Elvir 2-4 (R, RBI), Aan Fernandez 2-3 (2 R, 2 RBI, 2B). Eau Claire: David LaManna 1-3 (R, RBI, HR), Vincent Martinez 2-3 (R, RBI).
Records: Mankato 27-30; Eau Claire 32-25.