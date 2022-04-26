The Chippewa River Baseball League returns this weekend, but it won't be business as usual at diamonds around the area this summer.
The CRBL is debuting a new single-division format this season following the withdrawal of the Whitehall Wolves. The league previously operated with a North and South division, but managers voted to eliminate that setup once the Wolves dropped out. The 10 remaining clubs will form a single division.
It's the first time the CRBL has adopted a single-division format since 1972. Teams from Hallie, Stanley, Augusta and Whitehall have all dropped out of the league since 2016, while the Chippewa Falls LumberJacks have been the lone addition in that span.
"The driving force behind it was the loss of teams over the last six years," Eau Claire Rivermen manager and CRBL secretary Andy Niese said. "With the turnover and lost teams, we decided to simplify things and go down to one grouping."
Each team will play an 18-game schedule, squaring off with every club twice. Opening day for the league's 94th season is set for Sunday. The top four teams in the standings at the end of the regular season will make the playoffs, with the top seed taking on the fourth seed and the No. 2 team facing the No. 3 team in the wild card round.
Osseo has dominated the recent history of the CRBL, but saw a run of four consecutive championships snapped last summer. Tilden is the defending champion after defeating Chippewa Falls in the title game last August. It was the Tigers' 18th championship, the most for any team in CRBL history, and their first since 2011.
“I grew up watching dad and uncles play all the time and watching them win CRBL championships," Tilden's Nolan Baier said after the championship game last August. "That was fun. For us to finally get here and to finally win one, we’ve been here a couple of times, but never took home the trophy. This was a lot of fun today.”
The Eau Claire Cavaliers and Osseo were the division winners last season. The Cavaliers are under new management, with Peter Bartingale taking over field manager duties. They figure to be a contender again this summer with several college baseball players on their roster in addition to some veterans. The Cavaliers will host the All-Star Game on July 1 at Carson Park.
Osseo should be strong again too, with many familiar faces returning from the squads that won four consecutive league titles.
The Chippewa Falls LumberJacks finished as runner-up in their first season back in the league last summer. The LumberJacks existed from 1983 to 2016 before being revived in 2020. The CRBL did not sponsor a season that year, forcing the LumberJacks to wait until 2021 to return.
The league features two more Eau Claire-based teams, the Bears and the Rivermen, in addition to the Beef River Bullfrogs, Bloomer Woodticks, Cadott Red Sox and Jim Falls Sturgeons.
There has been plenty of reshuffling within the league with teams coming and going recently, but Niese said it's not overly concerning.
"I can't say it's a good thing, but the fact that we still have 10 teams in the CRBL indicates how strong the league is," he said. "I know on the surface it might be concerning, but we have operated on 10 to 12 teams now since 2005."
All 10 teams are set to be in action to kick off the season on Sunday. The Rivermen visit Beef River, Bloomer hosts Chippewa Falls, Tilden is at Osseo, the Cavaliers play at Jim Falls and the Bears travel to Cadott. All games begin at 12:30 p.m.
The playoffs are set for early August.