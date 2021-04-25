The Eau Claire Cavaliers hadn’t played since 2019, but there didn’t seem to be any rust in the team’s return on Sunday.
The Cavaliers rode strong pitching performances to sweep Bloomer 11-2, 7-2 in a Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader in Bloomer.
Ben Bergman stood out on the mound in Game 1, pitching a complete game with eight strikeouts while scattering seven hits.
In Game 2, Kendren Gullo worked five strong innings to earn the win. He held Bloomer to two hits and one run while striking out eight.
Greg Button went 2 for 4 with three RBIs in the first game for the Cavs. Cole Tyman, Gullo and Mitch Voller all added two hits apiece.
Voller led the Cavs with three hits in Game 2.
The doubleheader sweep gave Eau Claire manager Ryan Page the first two wins of his head coaching career.
Freitag, Eide lift Osseo
Ryan Freitag belted a three-run homer in Game 1 and knocked three hits in Game 2 to lift the Osseo Merchants to a 13-0, 5-3 sweep of Jim Falls.
Brandt Freitag added four RBIs in Game 1, and Luke Eide pitched a complete game shutout for the five-inning victory.
In Game 2, the Freitags both tallied three hits apiece for Osseo. Jackson Johnson added two hits of his own. The Merchants scored four times in the first inning and held serve from there. Eide was the winning pitcher in both games.
Cole Bowe had two hits and two RBIs in the second game for the Sturgeons.
Bullfrogs, Red Sox split
The Beef River Bullfrogs and Cadott Red Sox split their doubleheader, with Beef River taking the first game 6-5 and Cadott winning the second 4-2.
In Game 1, the Bullfrogs scored twice in the top of the seventh to grab the win. Back-to-back doubles from by Ethan Bartels and Austin Zimmerman tied the game at 5-5, and Taylor Rathke’s sacrifice fly later in the inning proved to be a game-winner.
In game two, the Red Sox were strong in the middle innings to rally for the split. Two runs in the third and a run each in the fourth and fifth made the difference. Shawn Sedlacek had two hits and a stolen base in Cadott’s win.
Lumberjacks sweep Bears
The Chippewa Falls LumberJacks swept a pair of games from the Eau Claire Bears, 2-1 and 8-5.
Chippewa Falls got a strong showing from Levi Schaller on the mound and won in walk-off fashion in Game 1.
A big fourth inning boosted the LumberJacks in the second game.