According to Tilden manager Ryan Baier, Saturday’s Chippewa River Baseball League championship between the Tilden Tigers and Osseo Merchants ought to be a good game.
Baier called Osseo “an absolute juggernaut.” He noted, “they have everything from the pitching, to the hitting, to the management from Luke (Anderson). They are, hands down one of the best teams in the state, and they have been for years.”
The Tigers and Merchants square off at 12:30 p.m. at Casper Park in Chippewa Falls. Tilden is the defending champion, while Osseo won four straight titles prior to the Tigers’ crown.
2022 marks Tilden’s 38th appearance in the championship game. According to league secretary Andy Niese, it would be a record 19th championship for Tilden should the Tigers win. A victory for Osseo would give the Merchants a fifth CRBL title. The Merchants’ prior four titles were earned consecutively in 2016-2019.
Baier said he and Anderson previously discussed how fitting it would be for Osseo and Tilden to play for the championship since both teams have topped the league for much of the season.
“That’s as it should be,” Anderson said about the matchup after the Merchants beat the Eau Claire Bears 11-1 in a wild card game on Wednesday. “Osseo versus Tilden is the way the championship should be with the two best teams in the league all year, so it’s fitting.”
“We’ve got to play our best game,” Baier said.
“It’s got to be 100%, A-plus in every category: pitching, defense, base running. And we’re going to have to put together some good at-bats with the assumption Luke Eide will be throwing for those guys. The lower the score, the better our chances will be.”
The statement seemed to imply the key to victory over the Merchants would be keeping their hitting contained. Baier mentioned the hitting prowess of Osseo’s Ryan Freitag, who was the 2022 CRBL all-star game MVP after hitting a home run off the first pitch of the game.
“I think if our pitchers stay in command of the strike zone, we’re going to be fine,” Baier said. “If we can keep them to one or two runs, I like our chances after that. I’ll have to get pretty lucky. It’s kind of a 50/50 shot. Baseball is a weird game, if the ball falls oddly one time, that could be the game.”
The 2022 championship game is the CRBL’s 59th in its 94-year history. In that time frame, there have also been 11 championship series played. The first championship series was in 1928, when Eagleton beat the Eau Claire Union 2 games to 0.
Tilden won the 2021 championship 10-3 over Chippewa Falls.
Saturday will not be the first time the Merchants and Tigers meet this season. In a June 5 doubleheader, Tilden bested Osseo 3-1 which seems to fit Baier’s belief a low-scoring game against Osseo could mean a win for Tilden. In the other game of the regular-season twinbill, the Merchants won 11-0.
“I don’t mind our chances against them,” Anderson said on Wednesday. “It’s always a good game when we play them. So we will be ready.”
Baier expressed his hope for good weather Saturday, but lamented he had not heard positive forecasts. According to local meteorologists the weekend will feature rising temperatures and increased humidity, along with rain chances.