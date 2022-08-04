According to Tilden manager Ryan Baier, Saturday’s Chippewa River Baseball League championship between the Tilden Tigers and Osseo Merchants ought to be a good game.

Baier called Osseo “an absolute juggernaut.” He noted, “they have everything from the pitching, to the hitting, to the management from Luke (Anderson). They are, hands down one of the best teams in the state, and they have been for years.”