CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls LumberJacks are only in their second year of existence and their first ever taking part in Chippewa River Baseball League play. But the players are continuing a tremendous legacy.
The first incarnation of the Lumberjacks, which eventually became the Eau Claire Rivermen, won seven CRBL titles to solidify the franchise as one of the best the circuit has ever seen.
And now, this new group made up largely of recent Chi-Hi and McDonell graduates has a chance to earn the relaunched LumberJacks its first crown.
The LumberJacks rode a marathon effort on the mound from Griffin Spindler, who threw 142 pitches, and got a go-ahead, two-RBI single from Jimmy Schemenauer in the top of the ninth inning to upset the Eau Claire Cavaliers 3-2 at Casper Park Wednesday night.
“We want to beat them,” Spindler said. “We came in today thinking we were going to win. We wanted to win. The defense kept it close and we came up with the big hit at the end.”
Spindler went the whole nine innings, and for much of the contest was in a stellar pitchers duel with Eau Claire’s Paul Petit. Neither allowed a run until the eighth inning, working hard to keep a speedy pace of play.
Petit came out after getting the first two outs of the sixth when his pitch count hit 114 following a walk. But Spindler was able to power through until the end.
“Griffin’s a gamer, always has been,” Chippewa Falls manager Wayne Franz said. “We’ve got all the confidence in the world (in him). He’s the top pitcher in the league. He did what he had to do today, just keep them off-balance, keep the ball off the plate. ... A yeoman’s effort.”
Trevor Franz finally got the game’s first run when he drove home Matt Martineau from third on a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning. But the Cavaliers, winners of the North Division in the regular season, struck back with a pair a half inning later. Cooper Kapanke hit a fly ball to an awkward spot in left field to score Gabe O’Brien from third, then a fielding error in centerfield during a Tyler Hermann pinch-hit at-bat put Eau Claire up.
The LumberJacks regrouped, getting runners on second and third for Schemenauer thanks to an error, a walk and a pair of stolen bases. He hammered a pitch up the middle off reliever Ethan Kjellberg to reclaim the advantage.
Spindler gave up a double to Mitch Voller in the bottom of the ninth, but wrapped up the victory with a groundout. Now the Cavaliers, celebrating their 50th season of play, turn their attention to the Wisconsin Baseball Association Tournament. They won the event the last time they competed two summers ago.
“Obviously it’s never fun to lose, but that was just a really great game,” Cavaliers manager Ryan Page said. “We just kind of have to get past this one now and get ready for the WBA Tournament next weekend.”
A pair of upsets in the semifinals sets up a championship bout between familiar foes. The two teams that call Casper Park home, Chippewa Falls and the Tilden Tigers, will square off Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
“It’s basically Chippewa against Chippewa,” Wayne Franz said. “We have a ton of respect for them. Look at their tradition. Their tradition is unmatched in the CRBL. And Chippewa, this is a new version of the LumberJacks. We’re starting to make our own (tradition) early on in the game. That’s exciting.”
A LumberJacks team formed just over one year ago has a chance to quickly raise hardware.
“The real key is these guys just know how to play baseball,” Franz said. “You can see they love it. We schedule a ton of games and we fine tune as we go into these games, these championships and the WBAs. We’re ready to go.”
Tilden 3, Osseo 1
Nolan Baier and Cole Zwiefelhofer hit back-to-back RBI singles in the top of the third inning, and PJ Lequia took care of the rest for the Tigers. As a result, the CRBL will have a new champion for the first time since 2015.
Lequia pitched a complete game, limiting the four-time defending champion to one run on five hits in a masterpiece. He struck out eight and walked none.
Lequia only allowed four runners to reach scoring position all game.
Jordan Steinmetz and Cole Zwiefelhofer knocked three hits apiece for Tilden, including two doubles for Steinmetz. An RBI single from Steinmetz in the fourth added an insurance run for the Tigers.
Osseo scored its lone run on an error in the second inning.
Tilden will seek its first CRBL championship since 2011 when it takes on Chippewa Falls on Saturday afternoon.
Chippewa Falls 3, Eau Claire 2
CF 000 000 012 — 3 8 3
EC 000 000 020 — 2 7 1
Tilden 3, Osseo 1
Tilden 002 100 000 — 3 10 1
Osseo 010 000 000 — 1 5 3
WP: PJ Lequia (9 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 8 K, 0 BB). LP: Luke Eide (6.1 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 1 BB). Leading hitters: Tilden: Jordan Steinmetz 3-4 (2 2B, RBI), Cole Zwiefelholfer 3-4 (RBI). Osseo: Todd Wienkes 2-4.