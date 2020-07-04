At this point, it's up to somebody else to prove otherwise.
Until then, the Osseo Merchants will remain the team to beat in the Chippewa River Baseball League. Winning four consecutive league championships tends to have that effect.
And with a good chunk of last summer's roster set to return for this year's modified season, the Merchants figure to be the favorite to stretch the streak to five.
"Their pitching staff is probably the best that the league has seen in a long time," Tilden Tigers manager Ryan Baier said. "It's tough to score runs on them. And their veterans are guys that they piggyback off of, guys that have been there before who know how to go and win games."
Osseo has all five of its CRBL All-Stars back from last season, including league MVP Ryan Freitag. He hit .472 with a league-leading 10 homers and 42 RBIs last year.
On the mound, the Merchants have unanimous All-CRBL pick Logan Boettcher and honorable mention All-CRBL selection Luke Eide back, along with a deep cast of other hurlers.
Osseo finished the regular season with a 19-3 record last year and defeated Tilden 12-6 in the CRBL championship game.
A championship will look different this year. Each team will play eight regular season games, with the squad sporting the best record at the end being crowned the champion.
"It's going to be a crazy month, but it should be some good baseball," Osseo manager Luke Anderson said.
If the Merchants are able to keep the momentum rolling and capture a fifth consecutive championship, it would be the new league record for titles in a row. Osseo is currently tied with Tilden's four-year run from 1969-72.
"They have tons of experience, and a lot of maturity on their team," Baier said of Osseo.
Nine of the league's 11 teams will take part this season. The Eau Claire Cavaliers and Whitehall Wolves will not play this summer.
Opening day is Wednesday, with six teams slated to play.
There are a handful of high-stakes matchups on the slate. Osseo and Tilden meet in a title game rematch on July 12 in Chippewa Falls. The Eau Claire Bears and Eau Claire Rivermen square off for city bragging rights on Aug. 5, although the game will be played in Osseo. Neither Eau Claire team will play in its home city this season.
Tilden is expected to be strong again, with All-CRBL outfielder Jon Schoch among many returners. Schoch batted .458 with 27 RBIs in league play a year ago.
The Tigers have also added a couple of key pieces to their pitching staff. Justin Martell pitched for the team during its run to last season's Wisconsin Baseball Association state championship game and will play for them all season this year. Additionally, former Chi-Hi star and current Xavier University pitcher Trevor Olson will throw for Tilden.
"This is honestly probably the strongest we've been pitching-wise since I've had the team," Baier said. "And we've still got a pretty decent lineup. ... We were ready to rock and roll for a 20-game season, but I think with our pitching staff we're set up pretty well for eight games."
The Eau Claire Bears made the playoffs last year, falling in the wild card round to Tilden. With ace Chevy Tollefson (51.2 innings pitched, 1.39 ERA) back and some other pieces to build around, the Bears could be tough once again. They're also expected to take in a few players who were originally set to play for the Cavaliers.
With experience back from last year's standout seasons, those three clubs could be best set up for a run to the title.
"I would say it's probably going to be a three-team race between Osseo, (Tilden) and the Bears, just kind of going off of history," Baier said.
The Rivermen were 13-9 in league play last summer and qualified for the WBA state tournament. They're led by Andy Niese, who is the CRBL's all-time hits leader, and also have several longtime veterans back in the fold.
The Beef River Bullfrogs, Bloomer Fightin' Woodticks, Cadott Red Sox, Chippewa Falls LumberJacks and Jim Falls Sturgeons round out the league.
Even before the Cavaliers and Whitehall announced they would not play this year, the league was set to have a different look. The Stanley Slammers folded, and the LumberJacks joined the league. The Slammers played from 2012 to 2019. Additionally, the Augusta Athletics folded midway through the season last year.
The LumberJacks are back in the league after the previous iteration of the club moved to Eau Claire and became the Rivermen in 2017.
"Continuity is real important," LumberJacks manager Wayne Franz told the Leader-Telegram in June. "The previous LumberJacks teams were very successful through most of their time. We want to kind of build on that tradition."
The LumberJacks will field a squad that's full of recent high school graduates of Chippewa Falls and McDonell.
The CRBL season is set to conclude on Aug. 8, but league leaders have acknowledged that any new developments with the coronavirus could throw a wrench into operations.
It's up to the teams to ensure that county health guidelines are followed during games and practices. What that might look like includes social distancing in the stands, each team potentially using their own set of baseballs, and other ideas that have spread around the league.
"We completely recognize and more than understand that we could get a few weeks into July and the virus could change our plans," Niese said.
But while it will be a cautious return to play, it will still be baseball.
"A lot people are missing baseball right now," Anderson said.