The Tilden Tigers and Eau Claire Bears will be well represented at the upcoming Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game. Both squads had eight make their respective division's roster for the matchup between the North and South, set for Sunday at Cadott High School Field.
This year's meeting is the 63rd all-time CRBL All-Star Game and the 47th in the North vs. South format. The South won last year, 8-3, with Ryan Freitag earning MVP honors. He'll be representing the South again this year as one of five players from Osseo.
Andy Niese of the Eau Claire Rivermen is making his 20th all-time appearance in the All-Star Game, tying Bloomer's Scott Stuckert for the most in league history. He isn't the only player in the double digits, as Beef River's Todd Lasher earned his 13th selection. Brian Menard and Reed Pecha of the Eau Claire Bears are making their 11th appearance, while Augusta's James Gilbertson is making his 10th.
This is the first time Cadott has hosted the All-Star Game since 1950, a year featuring a 9-0 North victory. First pitch is set for 12:30 p.m.
The CRBL will induct four into its Hall of Fame during All-Star festivities: Steve Fetterly, Rick Goettl, George Jackson and Art Zwiefelhofer.
All-Star Game rosters
North roster
Manager: Matt Miller (Eau Claire Cavaliers)
Tilden: Carl Krumenauer, P; PJ LeQuia, P; Alex Ruff, 2B; Jon Schoch, 1B; Drew Steinmetz, C; Jordan Steinmetz, OF; Lucas Steinmetz, OF; Cole Zweifelhofer, OF. Eau Claire Cavaliers: Tyler Herman, 2B; Tom Mewhorter, DH; Paul Petit, P; Cole Tyman, DH; Jordan Wilson, OF. Bloomer: Custis Dachel, P; Noah Lane, C; Tanner Linsmeyer, UT. Cadott: Mike Danielson, 2B; Ben Poppe, P; Tony Riley, OF. Jim Falls: Tristin Hable, OF; Justin Martell, UT. Stanley: Brandon Herrick, OF; Ryan Joten, UT.
South roster
Manager: Luke Anderson (Osseo)
Eau Claire Bears: Ty Fadness, OF; Sam Janni, DH; Blake Johnson, P; Todd Lasher, OF; Brian Menard, 1B; Jeremy Nicolai, 2B; Reed Pecha, OF; Chevy Tollefson, P. Osseo: Logan Boettcher, P; Luke Eide, P; Ryan Freitag, OF; Neal Matson, 3B; Todd Wienkes, C. Whitehall: Jordan Hauser, 1B; Scott Hovell, 3B; JD Precher, C; Nate Pronchinske, 2B; Troy Sharpe, P. Eau Claire Rivermen: Joel Effertz, OF; Dayton Gutsch, SS; Tyler Gray, P; Andy Niese, DH. Augusta: James Gilbertson, UT; Matthew Gilbertson, OF. Beef River: Logan Berg, P.