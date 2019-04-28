Kole Lekvin had a monster day at the plate for the Eau Claire Cavaliers, knocking in six runs on three hits, but his strong performance wasn’t enough in the Cavs’ 12-10 season-opening loss to Haugen on Sunday.
Tanner Halvorson struck out two and allowed two earned runs in 2.2 innings for Eau Claire in the non-league matchup. Haugen’s Ryan Gerber went 3 for 3 and Rob Berger knocked in four.
Eau Claire Bears 10, Whitehall 7: Matt Flesher struck out 14 in six innings of work and six players earned a pair of hits — Ty Fadness, Sam Janni, Jim Thill, Todd Lasher, Brian Menard and Blake Johnson — as the Bears won their season opener against the Wolves. Eau Claire was at its most lethal in the sixth inning, putting up five runs.
Osseo 10, Eau Claire Rivermen 0 (8 innings): Luke Eide pitched five shutout innings and struck out six in the Merchants’ one-sided win. Ryan Freitag knocked in a pair of runs.
Stanley 8, Cadott 7: The Slammers got a pair of RBIs from Matt Drost, while Jakob Rosemeyer struck out two in five innings of work. Stanley went up two runs thanks to a pair in the seventh and the Red Sox’s rally in the ninth fell short.
Tilden 12, Jim Falls 2: Drew Steinmetz knocked in four runs for Tilden, while Cole Zweifelhofer drove in three.