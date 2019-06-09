The Eau Claire Cavaliers stayed undefeated, moving to 9-0 with a pair of one-sided victories against the Augusta Athletics on Sunday.
The Cavs ended both games early thanks to the deficit, winning the opener of the doubleheader 17-1 and the second game 11-1.
Cole Tyman had three RBIs in the first game on 2-3 hitting, while Jordan Wilson, Cole Tyman and Ethan Kjelberg each had a pair in the second game.
Eau Claire Bears 16-15, Jim Falls 2-0: Jim Thill had five RBIs in the first game and Todd Lascher four in the second in the Bears’ sweep. Chevy Tolfeson pitched all five innings in the opener, earning an abridged shutout victory.
Osseo 10-24, Stanley 1-12: Ryan Freitag went a combined 5-7 with three home runs and 10 RBIs as the Merchants earned a breezy sweep of their doubleheader. Teammate Jesse Brockman had four RBIs in the nightcap, while Stanley got three RBIs each in that game from Kevin Christorf, Keith Smassal and Clayton Peters.
Bloomer 6-20, Beef River 4-3: Chris Korger and Nick Prill each had four RBIs in the second game as the Woodticks’ offense came to life. Bloomer pulled away in the sixth inning, scoring ten runs. Korger also accounted for half the Woodticks’ RBIs in the first game of the afternoon.