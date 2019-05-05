Jake Jenneman pitched nine innings, allowing just three runs while striking out 11, and the Eau Claire Cavaliers put up four runs in the seventh inning to defeat the Jim Fall Sturgeons 8-3.
Ethan Kjellberg homered and drove in two for the Cavaliers. Tom Mewhorter added his own two RBIs on a 2 for 5 afternoon.
Eau Claire Bears 5, Beef River Bull Frogs 1: Blake Johnson allowed one run over nine innings for the Bears.
Bloomer Fightin' Woodticks 7, Stanley Slammers 2: Brent Stuckert doubled in a run in a four-run fourth inning for Bloomer.
Osseo Merchants 7, Whitehall Wolves 6: Jesse Brockman collected a pair of hits and cashed in three for Osseo.
Tilden Tigers 12, Cadott Red Sox 1: PJ Lequia hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and pitched three scoreless innings for the Tigers.