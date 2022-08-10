According to Chippewa River Baseball League secretary Andy Niese there are 55 baseball teams affiliated with the Wisconsin Baseball Association in 2022. The top 36 teams from that group will participate in the 2022 WBA postseason tournament.

Regional tournaments begin this weekend, with teams competing for spots at next week's state tournament. Seven teams from the CRBL are taking part: Tilden, Osseo, the Eau Claire Cavaliers, Eau Claire Bears, Eau Claire Rivermen, Chippewa Falls and Jim Falls.