According to Chippewa River Baseball League secretary Andy Niese there are 55 baseball teams affiliated with the Wisconsin Baseball Association in 2022. The top 36 teams from that group will participate in the 2022 WBA postseason tournament.
Regional tournaments begin this weekend, with teams competing for spots at next week's state tournament. Seven teams from the CRBL are taking part: Tilden, Osseo, the Eau Claire Cavaliers, Eau Claire Bears, Eau Claire Rivermen, Chippewa Falls and Jim Falls.
CRBL champion Tilden is hosting a regional in Chippewa Falls, and will play the Rib Lake Osprey at Casper Park on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tilden manager Ryan Baier indicated the Tigers have a history with the Osprey and it will be a little bit like home week for some people. He explained many of the Tigers players' fathers played the Osprey while they were playing for the Tigers.
"They (Rib Lake) have a mix of young and veteran players that might be hard to beat," Baier said.
Baier also said his team plans to take things game by game, and there is a mentality on the team right now that, "we need to just look at the game that's in front of us.”
"I like our team. I like the run we're on, and I like the camaraderie that we have not only as players but as friends and as a family," he said. Baier was speaking about Tilden’s chances to win the state championship. He also knows that there will be a challenge ahead of his team, as Osseo is in the same tournament, and as he says they are one of the best teams in the state. The two played for the CRBL championship last weekend.
Only one regional features two CRBL teams — the Eau Claire Cavaliers and Jim Falls are both in Merrill — but teams could meet again at the state tournament.
Osseo is part of the Haugen regional and will play either the Haugen Knights or the Glidden Orioles on Saturday at 3 p.m.
The Eau Claire Rivermen will face the Hudson River Rats at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Bob Young Field in Ellsworth, and the Bears will play either the Marshfield Chaparrals or Washburn Sharptails in Marshfield at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Bears also are likely to face either the Chaparrals or Sharptails Sunday at 12 p.m. In the Saturday game the Bears will face whichever team loses the game between Marshfield and Washburn, and in the Sunday game they will face the winner of the Washburn/Marshfield contest.
The Cavaliers are part of the Merrill regional bracket, and are scheduled for a 6 p.m. Saturday meeting with the loser of a game between the Spring Valley Hawks and the Everest Merchants.
The Jim Falls Sturgeons open their WBA tournament play Friday against the Merrill Rangers at Athletic Park at 7 p.m.
According to the WBA Facebook page, the organization is, “distinctively gentlemanly, clean, enthusiastic, and respectful amateur baseball played in the state of Wisconsin. The WBA’s mission is to encourage and improve the standard of baseball throughout the state.”