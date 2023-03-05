The Fall Creek Crickets boys basketball team is moving on to sectionals after a home victory over the Spring Valley Cardinals in the regional finals.
Fall Creek led by 20 points at halftime and never looked back, trouncing the Cardinals 74-47.
The Fall Creek Crickets boys basketball team is moving on to sectionals after a home victory over the Spring Valley Cardinals in the regional finals.
Fall Creek led by 20 points at halftime and never looked back, trouncing the Cardinals 74-47.
With the win, they advance to face Whitehall in the section semifinals.
Fall Creek began the game on a 9-2 run, spreading the ball around on offense effectively and playing tough defense on the other end.
With 11 minutes left in the first half, Fall Creek led 14-7 after a score by senior Bo Vollrath after he got the rebound on a missed free throw. Fall Creek dominated the paint in the early minutes.
Midway through the first half, Fall Creek led 18-11.
Fall Creek juniors Isaac Steinke and Vollrath created several second-chance opportunities for their offense by dominating on the offensive glass. They used their size advantage to out-rebound Spring Valley from the start of the game.
With just under seven minutes left in the first half, Spring Valley center Masyn Wolf scored to bring the Cardinals back within three, 20-17. Fall Creek responded with two quick scores to take back a seven-point lead.
Fall Creek senior guard Leo Hagberg started to get hot from outside as the first half continued, and the Crickets began to pull away. Hagberg hit a three-pointer to give the Crickets a ten-point lead, 27-17, with five minutes left in the first half.
Hagberg followed this up with two more quickly. He his third three-pointer of the half to make it 39-22 Fall Creek with a minute left until halftime.
As the clock expired on the first half, Hagberg faded away and hit one more three-pointer—his fourth of the half—to make it 42-22 Crickets at the half. Hagberg scored the last 11 points of the half for the Crickets.
Fall Creek kept rolling coming out of the locker room. They continued to feed the ball to Vollrath in the low post and the Cardinals’ defenders had no answer.
Midway through the second half, the Crickets’ lead was up to 64-32.
Fall Creek was able to be patient offensively and move the ball around offensively. They executed well all game, as the Cardinals were unable to apply any pressure.
Fall Creek removed their starters in the final minutes as they held a 30-point lead.
In the end, the Cardinals were unable to contain the Crickets’ offense to go on a run of their own and get back in the game in the second half. Fall Creek’s dominance in the paint along with Hagberg’s hot shooting in the first half was too much for them to overcome.
Vollrath and Hagberg led the Crickets with 19 points each in the game. Steinke added 13 points and senior Ben Kelly had 11 points.
For Spring Valley, sophomore guard Cade Stasiek led with 19 points.
Tip-off against Whitehall in the section semifinals will be at 7 p.m. at Osseo-Fairchild High School.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.