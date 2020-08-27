CHIPPEWA FALLS — Thursday morning served as a test run for the Big Rivers.
Literally.
Chippewa Falls cross country hosted Rice Lake and New Richmond in the first meet of the BRC season, featuring a solid trek through the woods at Irvine Park. It's one of two smaller meets Big Rivers schools are putting on this week — the other featuring River Falls and Hudson traveling to the host Menomonie Mustangs on Saturday — before attempting to run larger events throughout the fall season.
"We were all a little nervous, host schools, the kids," Chippewa Falls coach Roger Skifstad said.
There were adjustments made to mitigate risk during the coronavirus pandemic. Fans weren't allowed. The boys and girls races were spaced out further than usual, allowing time for the boys runners to vacate before the girls climbed the stairs separating the buses from the course. Runners wore masks for the first leg of the competition, up until they disappeared from view and into the foliage. Some carried their masks, others tucked them into a pocket or the elastic of their pants. Chippewa Falls' Haley Mason, the girls medalist for the event, lost hers somewhere along the way.
"It felt more different during warmups," said Mason, a two-time Division 1 state qualifier. "You're not used to having that on your face, especially when it's humid and muggy out."
But once the first 100 meters were over, runners were back in their element.
"If I have to wear a mask at the start of the race to have cross country, I'll do it," Chi-Hi's Lukas Wagner said.
And of course, the student-athletes are thrilled to be back.
"Oh my gosh, incredible," Rice Lake's Alexi MacDonald said. "I didn't even know if we were going to have remotely a season. So the fact that we got to run something is just the best feeling ever."
Mason, who edged MacDonald by 36 seconds with a time of 19:33, received some tips about the course prior to her competitive return. Chi-Hi typically runs its home meets at Lake Wissota these days, but Mason said Irvine Park used to be a go-to destination. And her father, Kevin Mason, holds the course record.
"It was really helpful," Mason said. "They did change it a little bit, but he knew where the splits were, how much was left. He told me at one of the splits there was 600 (meters) left, just mile markers like that."
Those pointers, along with her obvious talent, helped her set a personal record at a course Skifstad called "not a PR course."
"It's been a long time, and I think everyone went out hard just because everyone had a lot of adrenaline," Mason said. "I was able to stick with it."
Rice Lake won the girls team title, while Chippewa Falls took second.
New Richmond took the first two spots on the boys side as well as the team title, with Max Blader leading the pack at 15:57. Rice Lake's Derek Penzkover (16:51) took third, while Wagner (16:54) finished fourth in his first race with the Cardinals.
Wagner, a transfer student from Elk Mound, is just starting to get to know his new teammates. He's gone through a move during an inopportune period, exemplified by his family's struggles to find people willing to break quarantine and help them transport their belongings.
He used his added free time in the spring and summer to his advantage and has proven to be one of the Cardinals' most formidable runners among the boys.
"During quarantine I just had so much time on my hands," said Wagner, who qualified for state at Division 3 with the Mounders. "I was just like, 'I'm going to run every day.' That's what I did. There was no week that went by that I did not run."
The Big Rivers is set to compete in conference-only action this fall, with all teams taking part besides Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North. The Eau Claire Area School District opted to defer sports to the newly formed alternative spring period.
Both Chippewa Falls and Rice Lake are next scheduled to compete on Sept. 12 in Menomonie.
"We still put in the miles this summer, worked hard," Penzkover said. "We just had hopes of a season. So, we're pretty happy to be here today and hope for the best for the rest of the season."