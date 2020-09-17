ALTOONA — Jenna Anders was cautious with her expectations for the season.
Coming off an oblique injury at last year's state cross country meet, the Fall Creek sophomore didn't quite know what to expect out of herself this fall.
"Coming off the injury, I was just trying to finish a race," she said. "I've just been kind of pacing myself and going harder the last mile, but taking it easy for the other two so I can see how I feel."
If she's been pacing herself, it bodes very well for what she can do at full strength.
Anders made her push about two-thirds of the way through her race on Thursday, surging into the lead to win at the Altoona Invite. It was the second win in a row for the sophomore after she captured the title at Fall Creek's home invitational last week.
Her success has been a pleasant surprise thus far.
"I honestly didn't know what was going to happen this season," Anders said. "I just had to come out because I love cross country."
Anders finished in 20 minutes, 26 seconds. She was 18 seconds ahead of Altoona's Mercedes Romo, who took second place. The two were neck-and-neck for a sizable portion of the race, but Anders eventually pulled away.
"I just told myself to run with purpose. That's really what I have to remind myself when I'm running, is 'You only have to push it for so much more, you're almost there,'" Anders said of her move into first place.
On the boys side, McDonell's Dan Anderson led from start to finish and beat second place by 43.5 seconds. He finished in 17 minutes, 15 seconds.
"I felt pretty good. It was definitely one of my better races of the year, feeling-wise," Anderson said. "My time kind of showed that."
Anderson helped the Macks get to state last year, and is enjoying a good start to his junior year. He's won all three races he's been in this fall. On Thursday, he darted to the front of the pack and never had another runner pass him in a coast-to-coast win.
"I just get off to my pace and if I'm in the lead, I'm in the lead," he said. "That's kind of how I figured it would go today. ... I was trying to go sub-17 (minutes), but I fell off a little bit. I did pretty good with my plan today I think though."
Altoona was the most consistent school on the day, as the Rails swept the team titles for both the boys and the girls. Evan Moss led the boys with a third-place finish individually, with teammate Ayden Darnell right behind in fourth. Lauren Theyerl took fourth place for the girls, only a couple of spots behind Romo.
The McDonell boys took second as a team, while Stanley-Boyd was third. The Fall Creek girls grabbed second place, with McDonell taking third and Regis fourth.
The invite was another example of a new-look style of cross country amid the pandemic. Runners wore masks at the starting line, which was spaced out to be about the width of a soccer field. When they finished running, they put their masks back on.
"The mask thing really isn't that big of a deal," Anderson said. "It's not that bad. I'm happy we get to have a season with the guys. It's always a good time, we just love racing."