Things couldn't have gone much better Saturday for the Menomonie cross country program.
The Mustang boys and girls swept the team sectional titles in Division 1 action at Lake Wissota Golf to advance both squads to the state meet.
Patrick Schwartz and Isabella Jacobsen finished as runners-up in their respective races to lead the Mustangs. The Menomonie boys had all seven runners finish in the top 20, with Jude Ogden (12th) and Connor Norby (14th) both securing top 15 finishes. The girls had two top 10 performers in Jacobsen and Madeline Palmer (fifth).
Chippewa Falls' Haley Mason and Rice Lake's Alexi MacDonald and Derek Penzkover earned individual berths to state.
Division 2
Barron sectional: Elk Mound's Ian Hazen, Barron's Marcus Peterson and Bloomer's Lucas Anderson all qualified for the state meet on the boys side. Barron's Fran Peterson and Baldwin-Woodville's Bekah Luckwaldt were the local state qualifiers in the girls race.
Division 3
Durand sectional: Durand's Parker Schneider won the race for the hosts, but the McDonell boys clinched the team sectional championship. The Macks had three top 15 finishers in Dan Anderson (fourth), Luke Newton (13th) and Jake Siegenthaler (14th).
Spring Valley took second in the team standings to advance to the state meet. Individually, Glenwood City's JJ Williams also earned a state berth.
In the girls meet, Durand won the sectional championship and Colfax's Molly Heidorn was the individual champion. Holly Plumer led the Panthers by taking 10th place.
Individually, Glenwood City's Bella Simmons and Kendall Schutz, Fall Creek's Jenna Anders and Augusta's Bailey Peterson were state qualifiers.
Cameron sectional: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's Lana Blumer was the sectional champion in the girls race, winning by about 33 seconds. She helped the Bulldogs win the team sectional title. Flambeau's Kristen Lawton and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's took second and third individually.
The Cameron girls took second in the team standings to qualify for state as a squad.
The Ladysmith boys qualified for state as a team, taking second place at the sectional. Individual state qualifiers included Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's Joseph Jensen and Elijah Poppe.