DURAND — Parker Schneider was understandably nervous.
The Durand junior felt pretty good about his run at the Division 3 cross country state championship. The problem? Despite crossing the finish line first, he didn't know if he'd won.
Thanks to coronavirus protocols, the WIAA split the state meet into three heats. Schneider ran in the first around 10 a.m., and the rest of the field didn't finish running until about 5 p.m.
So while he ran the race he wanted, Schneider faced a long wait before he'd know if it was good enough.
"It was a very weird experience," he said. "It was very nerve-wracking throughout the whole day."
After his race, Schneider grabbed a bite to eat with his family and departed West Salem to head home. Shortly after getting back, he heard the news.
Schneider's time of 16 minutes and five seconds was the fastest of the day by just under two seconds. Finally, the wait was worth it. He was Durand's first-ever individual state champion.
"It's a great feeling," Schneider said. "My family grew up here, they all did sports here. So being able to be a state champion for the school that my family has represented for so long is very cool."
Schneider said the feeling hasn't fully set in yet. He can hardly be blamed — he doesn't even have his state championship medal yet. The WIAA hasn't been giving out trophies or medals at events this year, but he expects it'll be coming in the mail.
"It didn't really hit me right away. I didn't really have the full realization because it was so long after the race. And there's no medal yet, so I guess it still hasn't fully set in," Schneider said with a smile.
It's just another quirk in what's been an entirely unusual year.
Schneider rolled with the punches in his championship season. There was the new-look state meet that took adjusting to. He needed to get used to all of the coronavirus protocols at every meet of the year, in fact.
And he had a unique training regimen too. Schneider did not train with the Durand team for most of the season, instead opting to work individually to ensure he wouldn't see his season be handcuffed by contact tracing and to maintain his running schedule from the summer. He worked with Luke Wieker, a former distance coach with the program, to stay at his best.
"It was definitely a tough decision to not be with the boys every day," Schneider said. "But I'd already been training (with Wieker) all summer, so it was more so just to keep my routine."
Working so hard on his own speaks to the type of person Schneider is, according to Durand cross country coach Ingrid Husmoen.
"There are only a handful of runners that I have seen come through our Durand cross country program in my 10 years in the district with the type of self-discipline that Parker has," Husmoen said. "Some athletes will simply run on and off over the summer to build a base before the season starts — some with a goal or two in mind for either themselves or for their team — but rarely has a runner put in the amount of time, effort and specific mileage and training that Parker did."
It undoubtedly paid off in the state championship race.
Schneider and Cashton's Jarret Carpenter were neck-and-neck after the final turn headed into the home stretch. The two traded the lead several times over the last 250 meters, each pushing the other to their limit.
"I gave everything I had left, and I didn't even think I had anything left," Schneider said. "But I managed to dig something out."
It was a good thing he did. Carpenter ended up having the second-fastest time of the day, meaning the duel between the two ultimately decided the state championship.
Of course, Schneider needed to wait to be sure.
"I thought I had a good chance (at the title), because I think I beat the previous year's winning time by about three seconds," he said. "If I would have gotten that time, I would have ended up taking second."
First place made Schneider the Panthers' first individual state champ, and the area's first boys state champion since Stanley-Boyd's Zach Vircks in 2002.
It was what he had planned on all along.
"A state championship was my goal," Schneider said. "That was definitely my big goal, to win it all, and I actually got to it. That was cool."
And the story doesn't end here. As just a junior this year, Schneider should have a chance to try to defend his title next year.
"Being only a junior, I know many of us are looking forward to what his senior season may bring," Husmoen said.