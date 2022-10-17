Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder may not be on the formal agenda when his counterparts meet in New York on Tuesday. His name is sure to come up anyway.
Snyder is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations by Congress and the league, and his status got renewed scrutiny last week following an ESPN report detailing his efforts to influence other owners and the league office to maintain control of the team.
There is not expected to be any sort of vote regarding Snyder — it would take 24 owners to agree to remove him — but that doesn’t mean he won’t be talked about.
Here is an alphabetical, team-by-team look at Snyder and his peers who control the most popular and powerful sport’s clubs, with owner net worth and franchise value estimates according to Forbes:
ARIZONA CARDINALS
Owner: Michael Bidwill
Owned team since: 2019
Age: 58
Money made: Bidwill’s grandfather purchased the team in 1933; it was passed down to his son, Bill, Michael’s father. Bill handled the day-to-day operations of the franchise for decades before Michael became the team’s president in 2007 and owner after Bill died in 2019.
Net worth: $1.4 billion
Franchise value (rank): $3.27 billion (30th)
Noteworthy: Bill moved the team from St. Louis to Arizona in 1988. ... Michael was instrumental in helping open the Cardinals' retractable dome stadium that’s been their home since 2006; it will host its third Super Bowl in February.