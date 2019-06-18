Eau Claire starter Nate Davis pitched eight scoreless innings, allowing just four hits, as the Express earned a 5-0 win against the Thunder Bay Border Cats Tuesday night at Carson Park.
The victory was Eau Claire’s second straight after losing five of the previous seven.
The Express built their five-run lead in the first three innings, with Phillip Sikes and Brandon Dieter leading things off with bases-loaded walks in the first. Thunder Bay pitcher DJ DePiero walked six straight to start the game before getting his first out.
Eau Claire added another in the second after Connor Laspina got on with a walk and stole second. Spencer Myers drove him in with an RBI single.
Vincent Martinez and Laspina each earned an RBI in the third, with Martinez scoring Sikes on a double and Laspina getting Dieter home on a sacrifice fly.
Davis struck out five and walked four while allowing no extra base hits. He faced the minimum from the second to fourth innings.
Noah Denoyer came in in the ninth for Davis. He allowed a single but forced three of the four batters he faced to hit into putouts to end the game.
The Express and Border Cats conclude their short two-game series tonight at 6:35 p.m. in Eau Claire.