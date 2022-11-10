Commanders Investigation

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine speaks during a news conference in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Racine says his office is filing a civil consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia attorney general's office on Thursday filed a civil consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, accusing them of colluding to deceive fans by lying about an investigation into the team’s workplace misconduct.

Attorney General Karl Racine announced the civil complaint at a news conference, saying Snyder, Goodell, the team and league “misled the public."