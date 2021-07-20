Last year’s champion showed he’s still a contender at the Wisconsin Amateur Championship.
Chippewa Falls’ Thomas Longbella, who dominated the field to win the state title last summer, climbed up the leaderboard with a solid second round on Tuesday in Brookfield.
Longbella carded a 73 to move to 6-over for the tournament and rise into a tie for 8th place. He entered the day tied for 17th.
The McDonell graduate appeared to be in trouble on the front nine, going 5-over-par before the turn. But he recovered nicely, notching three birdies on the back nine to enter the clubhouse six strokes back of Piercen Hunt, the leader at even par.
Eau Claire’s Matt Tolan was tied for third following the first round, but dipped after shooting a 77 on Tuesday. He’s tied for eighth along with Longbella and Nekoosa’s Adam Miller.
Spring Valley’s Tyler Leach also made the cut. The Marquette golfer shot a 77 on Tuesday and sits at 16-over, good for a tie for 61st.
The course at Westmoor Country Club has proved daunting for the state’s top amateurs. Only two golfers had rounds below par on Tuesday, and none are below par after two days.
Eau Claire’s Will Schlitz (85, tied for 119th) and Cole Fisher (89, tied for 149th) and Rice Lake’s Ben Resnick (80, tied for 87th) and Ross Mickelson (86, tied for 136th) all closed out their tournaments on Tuesday. They finished higher than the cut of 16-over.
The tournament continues with a third round on Wednesday and concludes after the final round on Thursday.