MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell sat for a minute in his office space in the visitor's locker room after his team's sweat-it-out victory in Miami, reflecting on which performances by the defense he wanted to highlight in his postgame address to the players.

The names kept popping in his head: Patrick Peterson, Harrison Smith, Za'Darius Smith, Danielle Hunter, Dalvin Tomlinson. He decided to scrap the script.