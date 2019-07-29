Nick Alvarado deserved better.
The Eau Claire Express’ pitcher was brilliant. He struck out eight Willmar batters and held the Stingers in check for six innings, but three Express errors cost Eau Claire two unearned runs in a 5-2 loss on Monday night at Carson Park.
“We had two really bad (errors), but we also had three walks that scored,” Express manager Dale Varsho said. “It’s too many free bases that scored.”
It started from the first plate appearance of the game. Willmar’s Sam Baier led off the evening with a weak grounder to second base. It should have been a routine out, but Nick Marinconz bobbled it, allowing Baier to reach.
A batter later, Sam Stonskas made a diving catch to rob Braden Boissiere of a base bit. It was one of the few standout defensive plays for the Express.
.@SStonskas with the dive and a catch! #AllAboard pic.twitter.com/Di3dhVg9DS— Eau Claire Express (@ecexpress) July 29, 2019
In the third, Baier took a one-out walk, then moved to second on a passed ball. Boissiere followed with a ground ball hit toward short. Stonskas ranged to his right and came up with it before firing off-balanced to third to try to nab Baier. But the ball bounced in front of third baseman Matt Bottcher and skid into foul territory, allowing Baier to score.
“You want to control the controlables,” Alvarado said. “The only thing I can control are the things I can control and I can only control throwing strikes.”
Two innings later, Alvarado found himself in a bit of trouble with a pair of baserunners on. He forced a ground ball to second base that Marinconz corralled, but he threw wildly off first, allowing another unearned run to score.
“Nick is one of the most solid defenders we have,” Alvarado said. “He had a couple issues here and there ... but it was made up for.”
Alvarado struck out the side in the sixth before coming back out to open the seventh.
Baier got him again with some tough luck. First, Baier hit a long fly ball into the right-field foul territory. Brock Burton ran over to the right-field fence to make the play, but he couldn’t come up with it. Staying alive, Baier hit a hard grounder to short. It took a funky hop and skipped over Stonskas’ glove, allowing Baier to reach with a single.
Alvarado got one more batter, who he walked, before Express’ pitching coach Vic Cable came out to relieve his starter after 106 pitches.
Zach Gustafson followed and immediately gave up a two-run double to right, costing Alvarado a pair.
“I shouldn’t have let them on,” Alvarado said. “You have to give (Brennan McKenzie) credit, that kid can hit. ... At the end of the day, you can’t really be too upset about it.”
The Express got on the board in the fifth inning when Burton score Cole Cabrera, who tripled a batter earlier.
They had a chance to make it interesting in the eighth when Bottcher hit a RBI double to pull Eau Claire to within two, but that’s as close as they would get.
Eau Claire returns to action today at 1:05 p.m. for the first game of a double header against Willmar. Craig Colen is scheduled to make his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.33 ERA over 27 innings. The second game of the day is scheduled to start at 7:05 and the team’s starter is yet to be announced.
Willmar 5, Eau Claire 2
Willmar 001 010 201 — 5 9 2
Eau Claire 000 010 010 — 2 7 3
WP: Polo Portela (5 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). LP: Nick Alvarado (6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 K).
Leading hitters — Willmar: Brennan McKenzie 4-5 (R, 2 RBI, 2B), Chase Stanke 2-5. Eau Claire: Cole Cabrera 2-5 (R, 3B), Matt Bottcher 2-4 (RBI, 2B).
Records: Eau Claire 14-9; Willmar 11-12.