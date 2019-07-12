Noah Denoyer made his final appearance of the season for the Eau Claire Express on Friday night. The All-Star sophomore will be transferring to Oklahoma State next season and is leaving the Express just after the All-Star break.
With his parents in town to witness the game, Denoyer made his first start of the year after dominating out of the bullpen for the first half of the Northwoods season.
It did not go as well as the Express would have liked.
The Waterloo Bucks jumped on Denoyer for three runs in the first inning and had him one pitch away from being forced out the game with 34 pitches thrown in the frame. The Express came back, saving Denoyer from the loss, but 10 runs from the bullpen led to a 14-6 blowout loss to the Bucks at Carson Park.
Denoyer had some tough luck in the first inning. After letting a leadoff walk come around to score, Denoyer forced Alonzo Rubalcaba to hit a two-out flyball to shallow center field.
Eau Claire’s Zach Gilles came charging in and appeared to make a diving catch. He popped up off the outfield grass and came running in to the dugout, but the umpires didn’t signal for the out. Instead, the Bucks scored a pair to prolong the inning. Eau Claire manager Dale Varsho came out of the dugout to chat with the first base umpire, but the ump wouldn’t budge, and the call stood.
“He didn’t come up with it very strong,” Varsho said. “If I’m an umpire I’m going to call him safe too because he didn’t come up and show him the ball and act positive like he had it. He has to do a better job of selling it if he had it.”
It almost got worse a batter later when R.J. Teijeiro hit a single to right, but right fielder Connor Laspina came up firing and got Rubalcaba trying to score.
The Bucks got to Denoyer again in the second inning, rallying with two out to push across a run. Again, it could have been worse but Laspina caught Dylan Phillips trying to take second to end the inning.
Denoyer pitched a scoreless third inning before turning the ball over to the bullpen. Entering the game, Denoyer had a 1.50 ERA in 18 innings, enough to earn him a spot on the Northwoods League All-Star team, but his four runs on Friday night doubled his ERA to 3.00.
“You have to have the mindset of trying to come in and throw strikes right away and tonight unfortunately that didn’t really happen,” Denoyer said. “It didn’t go in my favor, but some nights are like that.”
In the third inning, Matt Bottcher showed no signs of the hamstring strain that kept him out of Thursday night’s game. With the bases loaded, he hit a line drive into the right-center field gap for a three-run triple. A batter later, he came home to tie the game at 4-4 when Troy Beilsmith hit a sacrifice fly to center.
The tied game wouldn’t last long. Reliever Rece Fink came in to replace Denoyer and gave up a pair of unearned runs in the top of the fourth. He returned in the fifth and gave up another two runs, both earned.
The Express bullpen was leaky for the rest of the night, allowing six runs over the final four innings.
Offensively, Gilles continued his hot start to the second half of the season, going 3 for 3 with a pair of walks to reach on all five of his plate appearances. He entered Friday night with a 0.590 on-base percentage.
“He has a really easy approach,” Varsho said. “He likes to go the other way and loves to bunt. He’s really good offensively right now.”
Eau Claire starts its final series before the All-Star break at 6:35 p.m. when it plays host to the Thunder Bay Border Cats. Alec Baker takes the mound, sporting a 3.42 ERA in 21 innings this year.
Bucks 14, Express 6
Waterloo 310 220 240 — 14 14 2
Eau Claire 004 000 002 — 6 7 2
WP: Jack Parkinson (5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). LP: Rece Finck (2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). Leading hitters — Waterloo: Dylan Phillips 4-5 (4 R, 3 RBIs), Alonzo Rubalcaba 2-4 (2 RBI). Eau Claire: Matt Bottcher 2-3 (2 R, 3 RBI), Zach Gilles 3-3 (2 R). Records: Eau Claire 7-3, Waterloo 4-6.