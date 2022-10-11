Brett Favre is trying to save face despite an overwhelming amount of evidence that seems to contradict his pleas of ignorance.

Favre was allegedly involved in a Mississippi welfare fraud case that state auditors say funneled $5 million in federal welfare grant money to a new volleyball wellness center at the University of Southern Mississippi, his alma mater. Now, despite text messages that heavily imply knowledge of the scam, Favre claims he slipped and fell into one of the largest welfare fraud cases in history.