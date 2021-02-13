Menomonie's Girard Jones closed out his prep wrestling career with a podium finish on Saturday.
The senior won a pair of matches at the Division 1 state tournament in Kaukauna, good for a fourth-place finish at 285 pounds.
Jones pinned Franklin's Steven Martinez-Delacotera in the quarterfinals before falling to eventual state runner-up Griffin Empey of Stoughton 5-4 in the semis.
The Mustangs grappler scored a 6-1 victory over Shawano's Nick Kohn in a wrestleback to reach the third-place match and guarantee a spot on the podium. He fell to Neenah's Bryce Fochs in that match to take fourth.
Jones ended the season with a 17-3 record. He was the only local wrestler to qualify for the Division 1 state tournament this year.