ADAMS — Blaine Brenner wasn't fully aware of the elite group he had a chance to join when he took the mat on Saturday.
The Stanley-Boyd senior had an opportunity to join only 67 wrestlers who came before him to win three state championships.
But Brenner's mind wasn't on the big picture. As usual, it was on beating the wrestler in front of him.
And as usual, he did.
Brenner pinned Northwestern's Markus Brown in the third period of the Division 2 132-pound championship match, ending his illustrious career in dominant fashion with a third state title.
"Every weekend, every day of the week this season, I've just been working so hard," Brenner said. "Countless hours that I've put into the wrestling room. It's certainly worth this moment and more."
It completed a second consecutive undefeated season for the University of Minnesota commit. He ended his varsity career on a 91-match win streak.
Brenner showcased exactly why nobody has been able to beat him at the state tournament at Adams-Friendship.
He unleashed a flurry of moves on Brown in the first period to quickly seize an 8-0 lead. He never showed any signs of giving an inch, and had his opponent pinned by the third period.
Earlier in the day, Brenner had no trouble reaching the finals. A pair of pins advanced him through the quarterfinals and semifinals. He got Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus' Joe Quagli on his back in 3:14 in the quarters, and made even quicker work of Freedom's Nathan VandeHey in the semis. He advanced to the championship with a pin in 1:43.
It was one last chance for prep wrestling fans to take in one of the area's most dominant wrestlers. He didn't disappoint.
"He's so fun to watch. He's always got his foot on the gas," coach Greg Burzynski said. "With other guys, they're fine if they win by one or two. Blaine's not fine with that. He wants to put people away."
He boasted a quickness that opponents couldn't keep up with and an elusiveness that made him all but impossible to get on the mat.
And now Brenner joins a select group of wrestlers who have three state titles to their credit.
"That's pretty cool. Obviously I wasn't focused on that, I was just focused on winning every match," Brenner said. "But I didn't know that (so few have done it). That's a huge accomplishment."
The legacy that few in history can match will be missed in the Stanley-Boyd wrestling room, Burzynski said.
"Obviously we'll miss his dominance as a wrestler, but also the unseen part which is his leadership," he said. "He's really good with the younger kids. ... He's patient with them and molded them into the partners he wanted them to be (this season). We'll miss that."
Kostka gets on podium
Payton Kostka had history on his side when he checked in for the third-place match at 152 pounds.
The Regis/Altoona senior had already wrestled Bloomer/Colfax's Bowen Rothbauer twice this postseason, securing wins in both the regional and sectional title matches against the local foe.
At the state tournament, history repeated itself.
Kostka scored a narrow 1-0 victory over Rothbauer to end his prep wrestling career with a third-place finish in Division 2.
The Rambler notched the decisive point in the third period and got on the podium for the second time in his career.
"My mindset was kind of just to stay tough on my feet and fight tough," Kostka said. "Ended up getting the win, and there's no better way to go out, I guess."
Kostka had fallen to unbeaten Cale Anderson of Viroqua — the eventual state champion — 5-4 in the semifinals, but rallied to end on a high note.
"Winning that last match was definitely what I wanted to do," Kostka said. "It sucks I lost that semifinal, but I was able to rebound and come back for third. It wasn't exactly what I wanted, but I'm just glad we even got a state tournament at all."
Ramberg grabs runner-up finish
Baldwin-Woodville junior Max Ramberg did well to make a run to the 220-pound championship match. But he ran into an up-and-comer who would not be beaten.
Ramberg finished as runner-up, falling to Amery freshman Koy Hopke 6-4 in the championship match.
After falling behind early, Ramberg made up some points in the second and third period to stay within striking distance. But he ran out of time as Hopke tallied a couple of points here and there in the last period to hold him off.
It was a solid day for the Blackhawks. Freshman Colton Hush took third at 106 pounds and senior Blaine Guthrie did the same at 182 pounds. Sam Crowley took fifth at 160 pounds.