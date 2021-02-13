WAUSAU — Trett Joles earned quite the last hurrah as a wrestler Saturday evening.
The Boyceville senior phenom dominated Stratford's Raife Smart in the Division 3 195-pound finals at Wausau East, winning by a technical fall with a 21-5 triumph to secure a third WIAA state championship.
That match could be his final performance as a competitive wrestler. Joles, who had options to compete as both a Division I baseball player and wrestler, decided to follow his dreams on the diamond. He'll suit up at catcher next year for Indiana State.
"That last match, I probably could have did some moves to put him in a weird position, maybe get the fall," Joles said. "In the end I wanted to go three periods and see how many takedowns I could get. I'm pretty satisfied with how I did."
Joles was one of five local wrestlers to claim a state title in Division 3. Joining him atop the podium were Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag and Gavin Tegels, Cumberland's Dawson Johnson and Cameron's Tanner Gerber.
Before hanging up the singlet, he made sure to get a bit of bragging rights on his brother, Garrett. Now wrestling for Minnesota, Garrett earned a pair of state titles compared to Trett's three.
"I may rub it in his face," Joles said with a laugh. "Maybe he's a little bit jealous. But he's proud of me, he supports me. He makes me a lot better."
Joles won his first two matches by fall Saturday, besting De Soto's Cezar Garcia and Dylan Larsen to earn a trip to the championship match. A workmanlike performance on the mat made sure a member of the Joles family walked away with a title for a fifth straight season.
Joles joins a select group of three-time champions, a club that consisted of only 67 wrestlers heading into this year's tournaments. He had offers to continue his career as a grappler from multiple Big Ten programs, but decided he simply preferred baseball.
While it may be the end of his competitive career, Joles is up for dipping his toe into the wrestling world again. He's talked to fellow Boyceville state qualifier Tyler Dormanen about future plans.
"Tyler and I were talking," Joles said. "December I'm going to have off, most colleges give December off. I said, 'Man, I'll be back in December to be your practice partner for next year's state tournament and will hopefully help you win a state championship.'"
Joining Joles as a three-time champion Saturday was Gerber, who won by a 7-1 decision in a match against Mineral Point's Tarrin Riley in 126. Just a junior, he'll get a chance to shoot for a fourth next winter.
"It's definitely different," Gerber said of his third title compared to the first two. "This whole year I didn't know if we were going to get a tournament or not. I was preparing, I was going to do anything I could to get myself better and be the best I could. It's different, but it's still all the same. I'm still a state champ this year."
Gerber's father, Dave, saw his son's commitment to improvement throughout the year both at home and while serving as a Comet assistant coach. On Saturday, he got to watch Tanner's hard work pay off.
"We know every time he goes out on the mat, I'm confident he's outworked his opponent," Dave Gerber said. "If you always have that, you know you can be in every match. He's a battler, he's a worker."
Sonnentag earned his second state title in his second year of varsity wrestling. And for a second straight year, he did it without giving up a point in the first-place match.
The sophomore Hornet earned a victory by 7-0 decision against Manawa's Colten Klemm a year after finishing his freshman campaign with a 6-0 win.
"Last year maybe the emotions were a little bit higher, with it being the first one," Sonnentag said. "I didn't know what it was going to feel like. This time, it was just go out there and make sure you do your job and get it done."
Johnson and Tegels earned their first state championships.
Johnson kicked off the finals, and his varsity wrestling career, in style. The Beaver freshman bested Glenwood City's Ian Radintz in an all-local matchup with a 5-1 decision in the 106 title bout, claiming a Wisconsin crown to cap his first year of varsity wrestling.
"I just took it as every other tournament," Johnson said. "And I came out on top."
Radintz bested Johnson when the two squared off in the sectionals in Neillsville, but the poised freshman made the needed adjustments.
"It could have been the best thing that happened to him," Cumberland coach Isaac Lundquist said of sectionals. "It took some of the weight off of his shoulders. He was really upset during the day, but at the end of the day, I said, 'Hey, what's your goal?' He said, 'To win a state title.' ‘Can you still win a state title?’ 'Yeah, I can.' Since then, the light went off."
Tegels bested Reedsville's Cole Ebert by a 9-4 decision in 220. A late move helped him break a 4-4 tie and pull away, earning the junior a state title a year after he was eliminated in regionals.
"It's been a lot of hard days, especially over the summer," Tegels said. "Still going to practice three days a week and doing all your extra workouts, coming in early, leaving late. It's just a lot of work."
Those who have gone down this state road before know how different this year has been from the norm. Wrestling teams faced strict rules as they navigated the pandemic, with athletes dealing with quite limited opportunities to actually compete.
The champions were just happy they got a chance to match up with Wisconsin's best.
"It's been a lot harder," Gerber said of the 2020-21 season. "You're not getting that tournament experience and at the beginning of the year, not knowing you're going to have a state tournament is really hard to motivate yourself for. But after winning the first two, I know what it's like to win. I'm just chasing that feeling. I can't not have it, almost."
Also earning spots on the podium were Radintz (2nd in 206), Cameron's Kayne Johnson (4th in 113), Spring Valley/Elmwood's Kaleb Casey (5th in 113) and Brayden Wolf (6th in 170), Ladysmith's Derick Vollendorf (6th in 126), Boyceville's Tyler Dormanen (3rd in 160), Cumberland's Milan Monchilovich (3rd in 220), Ladysmith's Wade Stanger (2nd in 285), Whitehall's Wylie Dunn (4th in 285) and Blair-Taylor's Chris Rogstad (6th in 285).
Cadott wrestlers not done yet
While Saturday brought the end to most wrestlers’ seasons, Sonnentag and Tegels' thrilling week is just getting started. The Hornets made the team state tournament, one of four teams in the field, for the first time since 2007.
They'll head back to practice this week to prepare for competition next Saturday at Wausau West. Coleman, Mineral Point and Random Lake also qualified, though the teams have not yet been seeded.
"Emotions are high, that's for sure," Sonnentag said.