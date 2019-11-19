EC Regis (13-0) vs. St. Mary’s Springs (11-2)
What: Division 6, Thursday, 1 p.m. at Madison
Series history: Met in 2012 Division 6 state championship game and St. Mary’s won 24-14.
Regis: Making 17th playoff appearance and fifth time to championship game. In Division 7, lost to Cambria-Friesland 14-10 in 2002 and defeated Belmont 42-0 in 2003. Under Coach Bryant Brenner, lost in Division 6 to Edgar 46-7 in 2009, lost to St. Mary’s 24-14 in 2012 and defeated Darlington 27-14 in 2016. Lost to Iola-Scandivania 27-26 in semifinals in 2017 and last year lost to Grantsburg 31-29 in quarterfinals. Overall playoff record is 50-15 and 31-10 under Brenner since 2008. Cloverbelt champions roared through playoffs 36-8 over Lake Holcombe/Cornell, 36-0 Colby, 29-8 Spring Valley and last week 36-6 Abbotsford. Outscored opponents 565-97 and outgained them 348-186 in average yards. Ground-based attack led by Tristan Root (984, 9.4, 26 total TD), Hayden Reinders (835, 10.3, 11), Gus Theisen (562, 9.4, 16) and Aaron Haselwander (381, 7.5, 1). In all, used 25 ball carriers with a 7.8 average and 60 touchdowns. QB Bennett Seelen (20-46-4, 566, 8) passed for two TDs in win over Abbotsford, Leading receivers are Aaron Haselwander (7-222-4), Root (6-189-3), Gabe Chenal (6-178-1), David Haselwander (5-123-2). Root has kicked 58 PATs and four field goals with a long of 45 and totals 228 points. Defensive leaders are Payton Kostka (112 tackles), Alex Leis (102), Chenal (90) while Luke Rooney and Aaron Haselwander have five interceptions each. Brenner: “Springs is really good with powerful offensive and defensive lines. They have no weak spots and they know how to win. Our kids are excited and deserve to play on this stage. We want to enjoy the moment and embrace the challenge.”
St. Mary’s: Fond du Lac school beat Mondovi 13-0 last week in defensive struggle to gain finals. Flyway champions opened playoffs by defeating Random Lake 69-7, Johnson Creek 48-0 and Racine Lutheran 20-0. Eight-time state champion and three time runners-up under coach Bob Hyland since 2002. Two-time defending champions won Division 5 last year by 20-17 over Stratford. Outscored opponents 460-91. Held a slim 275-250 advantage in yards over Mondovi and got first score with 2:04 left in third period on a 1-yard run by Marcus Orlandoni and in the fourth got a 61-yard TD pass from Brayden King to David Mueller. Mueller (1,410, 8.7, 17) is leading back but Isaac Hyland and Orlandoni have gained more than 800 yards each and totaled 22 TD. QB King is effective passer and throws mainly to Aiden Ottery and Mueller. Leaders in tackles are Luke Vander Kooy (77), Jacob Hoch (67) and Jacob Coffman (67).
—Ron Buckli