Just a few steps passed the finish line of the Rock the Riverfront 10k stood Michelle Hrdlicka with a pool of slobber amassing at her feet. It was understandable. On a beautiful Saturday morning the sun was beaming down on racers, making it a little bit too hot. It didn’t seem to bother Hrdlicka, but the same couldn’t be said about her 9-year-old companion who stood on all fours by her side.
The race marked the first 10k for Hrdlicka’s dog Red. The two have been running races together for the past few years, but never a race this long.
“He was pretty good,” Hrdlicka said. “We didn’t walk once.”
It showed. Red’s tongue hung out of his mouth as his chest rapidly expanded and contracted trying to force air into his lungs.
“He got a little tired during the end, but with some encouragement he finished strong,” Hrdlicka said.
Hrdlicka rescued Red from a shelter a few years ago. The dog was abused by his previous owners and used to be afraid to be around people.
“It took some time to get him used to people and I didn’t want to take him to a setting like this when I first got him,” Hrdlicka said.
But now, he loves it, and Hrdlicka said he’s getting faster in his old age.
“He’s still running with the best of them,” she said.
On the human side, Durand’s Jed Dodge took first place in the men’s 10k, posting a mark of 33:39.
It wasn’t as fast as the former UW-Stevens Point runner would have liked, but he’s still recovering from running the Illinois Marathon at the end of April.
“I’ve been running at some bigger marathons, so it’s been harder to win,” Dodge said. “But it feels good.”
It was Dodge’s first time back at the Rock the Riverfront race in a few years. He said he ran the race as a boy, when he was five years old and kept coming back until college.
“It’s good to be back here,” he said.
For the women, Eau Claire’s Jody Oechsle took the top spot with a time of 45:05.
“I was pleasantly surprised,” Oechsle said. “I’m not sure I’ve run one that fast before. It was just a good day to get out and run.”
Oechsle too has been training for longer races. She said all her marathon preparation probably helped her win the 10k.
She also had the advantage of being a local, which helps on windy riverfront track.
“I train on these trails, so it’s really nice that you know the course,” she said. “You can just run it a little smoother knowing that there’s a hill coming up.”
Eau Claire’s Nick Wagner and Trempealeau’s Wes Lebakken finished second and third with times of 37:13 and 37:48, respectively.
Betsy Larson of Altoona and New Richmond’s Melissa Zajec followed Oechsle for second and third in the women’s race with times of 45:39 and 45:50, respectively.