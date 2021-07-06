Brandt Pancer couldn't have asked for much more to begin his college career.
Just a freshman, the right-handed pitcher served as a key bullpen arm for a Stanford team which made a run to the College World Series.
Aiming to carry some of that momentum over into the summer season, Pancer impressed in every inning but one in his Eau Claire Express debut on Tuesday. But that one inning made the difference in an 8-3 loss to Duluth at Carson Park.
The Huskies pushed four runs across in the fifth inning, spoiling what had been a good start for Pancer to that point.
"I felt really good the first four innings, and then in the fifth I felt good for the first couple of batters," Pancer said. "But then I felt like I got squeezed a little bit and it kind of slipped away from there. I kind of ran out of gas."
It was the first time Pancer pitched in a game since Stanford's NCAA regional win over UC Irvine on June 5.
The Express took a 1-0 lead on Anthony Chavez's run-scoring single in the bottom of the fourth, but the advantage was short-lived.
Pancer had faced two more batters than the minimum heading into the fifth, but the Huskies finally got to him. Xavier Carter tied the game with an RBI double, and Charlie Rhee followed with an RBI single to give the Huskies the lead. Michael Brooks capped the scoring with a two-run homer to left field.
But the loss didn't sour Pancer's introduction to Eau Claire. He got to town over the weekend before making his debut Tuesday.
"It's been pretty cool," he said. "I've never played summer ball at the college level, so coming out here is pretty cool. It's a new environment, not what I expected. There's a lot of people and it's just a cool environment."
Pancer went 5-2 with a 3.83 ERA for Stanford this spring. The Cardinal reached the College World Series and went 1-2 in Omaha, leaving Pancer with a late arrival to Eau Claire this summer.
He set down the Huskies in order in the first and third innings, and allowed just one base runner in both the third and fourth. He finished with two strikeouts in 4.2 innings of work.
Meanwhile, the Express didn't have much trouble getting runners on base but struggled to cash in on their chances. Eau Claire stranded seven men on base.
A two-run homer from Duluth's Jesse Pierce in the top of the ninth stretched the Huskies' lead to 7-1 and put the game out of reach. Eau Claire tacked on a couple of runs in the bottom of the ninth on RBI singles from Max Blessinger and Eddie Park, but the deficit was too large to overcome.
Tuesday was the first game of the second half of the Northwoods League season. Eau Claire moved to 12-21 overall and 0-1 in the second half.
As most of the club's full-time players have arrived over the last few days, like Pancer, the Express have turned their attention to figuring out what they've got and using it to win games.
"It's about getting to know them and what their tools are," Express manager Dale Varsho said on Sunday, "because right now you don't really know without seeing it yourself."
Eau Claire heads to Duluth to finish off the series on Wednesday. Shane Spencer (1-0, 2.13 ERA) will likely get the nod on the mound for the Express. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Duluth 8, Eau Claire 3
Duluth;000;040;013; — 8 9 0
Eau Claire;000;100;002; — 3 8 0
WP: Ronnie Voacolo (5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 2 BB). LP: Brandt Pancer (4.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: Eau Claire: Anthony Chavez 3-4 (RBI). Records: Eau Claire 12-21, Duluth 13-22.