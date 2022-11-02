Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Eagles are looking for the first 8-0 start in franchise history while the rest of Philadelphia is focused on beating another team from Houston.

When the Eagles (7-0) visit the Texans (1-5-1) on Thursday night, the Phillies will host the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. It will be a potential Series-clinching game for the Phillies if they can win Game 4 Wednesday night.