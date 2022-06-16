This year will be the first time the Eau Claire American Legion Post 53 19U and 17U teams have played a full schedule since 2019. The Legion teams did not play in 2020 due to the pandemic. According to manager Mark Faanes, both teams have rigorous schedules which got underway this week.
The Anerican Legion's River City Classic will return to Carson Park the weekend following Independence Day, and Faanes invites everyone to see some of the best young baseball talent the area has to offer at any Legion game this summer.
Both the 19U and 17U team rosters contain names associated with some of this spring's most successful prep programs. Faanes said he does not have any specific expectations of specific players, but asks instead that everyone work together to improve skills on the field and work on becoming great people. He said the program goal "always remains the same in that we want guys who want to play baseball and get better, and improve, and we give them a chance to do that by playing a bunch of games, giving them a bunch of reps."
One thing he asks of players is to leave high school rivalries behind. One way he enforces this by not allowing school colors to be worn. Once all players are on the field together, he wants everyone to understand they are the team for Eau Claire Legion Post 53, not from North, Memorial, or another school. Anyone wearing school colors will be subjected to what he called the team’s “kangaroo court,” and issued a fine.
"I think we have a group of guys here that, if we get our work done this summer, they'll be ready to compete for a state championship for both teams," Faanes said. While the statement may seem prophetic to some, it is not outside the realm of possibility considering some of the names on the rosters have just spent part of this week competing in the WIAA state tournament in Grand Chute. The majority of the team is composed of players from North, Memorial and Regis. North reached the Division 1 state quarterfinals, and Regis won the Division 4 state championship.
The thing the entire Legion staff seems to be looking forward to this year is being able to play.
“I would just say probably the biggest thing about this year is, we’re finally back,” Faanes said. He reiterated 2020 was not played, and the 2021 season was cut in half because school sports ran into the summer in a pandemic-adjusted schedule.
Faanes pointed out both teams have a deep pitching rosters to keep arms fresh during the tight timeframe of this summer’s busy schedule.
One thing that will help both teams this summer is having multiple veteran players capable of playing more than one position. Pitchers like Jack Redwine, Henry Wilkinson, Cole Bakkum, and Dylan O’Connell can just as useful in the outfield where a strong, accurate throw can be just as much a defensive asset as on the mound.