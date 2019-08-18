MENOMONIE — As the Eau Claire Cavaliers walked off the field as Wisconsin Baseball Association state champs, Jordan Wilson said he was thinking about the Cavaliers legend who wasn’t with them.
Glenn St. Arnault, the former Cavs player, manager and fan known as “The Saint,” passed away in May of 2018. The team has honored the late figurehead of the organization by wearing his name on the sides of their caps all season and, on Sunday afternoon, dedicated a piece of history to him.
“Having him on our hat all season long is something special,” Wilson said. “We know he’s watching. We know he’s definitely a part of this. We really played for him.”
Eau Claire drove three balls out of the park as the Cavs breezed by Chippewa River Baseball League rival Tilden, 11-3, for their first WBA state title at Menomonie’s Wakanda Park. Members of the team admitted it wiped away a bit of the pain from the CRBL season, which saw the Tigers beat out the Cavs in the division and for a spot in the title game.
“This makes up for them winning the North,” Wilson said. “Getting another crack at them and taking advantage, it’s definitely a bittersweet ending.”
Eau Claire opened the game hot with two runs in the first inning but pulled away thanks to stellar two-out hitting in the fourth and sixth. All nine Cavs runs in the two frames came after two outs.
“With two outs, if you can get runners on and work every at bat, big innings tend to spark from that,” said third baseman Tyler Hermann, who finished with a team-high four RBIs.
Eau Claire’s Marcus Cline opened the fourth’s scoring when he drove home two on a double. After Brady Burzynski got Cline home, Tom Mewhorter blew the game open with a two-run bomb to right field.
“It got up in the wind and it just kept going,” said Mewhorter, who was named the tournament’s offensive MVP. “I got a good barrel on it and I knew I had a chance.”
The last four Cavs runs came on back-to-back homers in the sixth – a three-run bomb by Hermann followed by a solo shot from Ryan Venne.
Eau Claire pitcher Paul Petit, back with the Cavs after a stint in the Northwoods League with the Express, kept the Tigers scoreless through seven innings while allowing only five hits and no walks. He faced the minimum in the first, second, fourth and seventh.
“It’s always nice when you have your ace in the championship game,” Mewhorter said. “That was a really perfect ending.”
The Tigers had a small outburst in the eighth inning, notching three runs off reliever Jake Jenneman once Petit was pulled. Three straight batters drove in a run, starting off with a Jon Schoch double to knock home Lucas Steinmetz. Carl Krumenauer scored Drew Steinmetz on a sac fly and Nolan Baier wrapped up the run with a single.
Tilden faces a second runner-up performance this summer, having fallen in the CRBL title game to the Osseo Merchants.
“We’re young,” Tilden manager Ryan Baier said. “Half our kids aren’t even 21 or older. It’s good to get them a little taste of what it’s all about and gives a little motivation for next year.”
Four of the eight teams participating in the final weekend in Menomonie were from the CRBL, a new league record. The Eau Claire Bears and Osseo were also featured.
“Baseball in the Chippewa Valley is strong,” Mewhorter said. “It’s been strong in the high school scene for the last 15 years and even the WBA has been represented really well.”
Tilden’s Drew Steinmetz earned the tournament’s defensive MVP honors, while Chevy Tollefson of the Bears was named the top pitcher.
This title, combined with Osseo’s last year, marks the fourth time CRBL teams won the WBA in back-to-back years. It last occurred in 2008 and 2009 when the Eau Claire Bears won two years in a row.
The Cavaliers have appeared in the WBA’s final eight twice before. Turns out, third time’s the charm.
“It feels absolutely wonderful,” Cavs field manager Mark Miller said. “That’s our goal every year. It’s a pretty tough goal and we achieved it. I can barely talk right now.”
Eau Claire 11, Tilden 3
Eau Claire 200 504 000 — 11 11 0
Tilden 000 000 030 — 3 6 0
WP: Paul Petit (7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K). LP: Justin Ignarski (.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K). Leading hitters — Eau Claire: Tom Mewhorter 3-5 (HR, 3 RBIs), Tyler Hermann 2-4 (HR, 4 RBIs), Marcus Cline 1-4 (2B, 2 RBIs). Tilden: Nolan Baier 2-4 (RBI).