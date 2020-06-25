The Eau Claire Cavaliers have canceled their 2020 season, the organization announced Thursday on social media.
The Cavs, an amateur baseball team who play at Carson Park, were set to celebrate their 50th season this summer. That will need to wait until next year.
The Cavaliers won the Wisconsin Baseball Association state championship last season. They are one of two members of the Chippewa River Baseball League who will not participate in the league's revised eight-game season, along with Whitehall.
"We would (like) to thank our sponsors and fans for their continuing support," the team's Twitter account tweeted on Thursday.