Saturday was a celebration of another milestone in the long history of the Eau Claire Cavaliers.
The baseball organization marked its 50th anniversary with an alumni weekend, highlighted by a game against the Westmont Red Sox with former players returning to take in the action.
Players from the first Cavaliers team of 50 years ago threw out ceremonial first pitches before the current Cavs squared off with Westmont.
“We’ve got a bunch of alumni here, guys that I used to coach and play with back in the day,” Cavaliers manager Ryan Page said on NLWN-TV’s livestream of Saturday’s game. “These guys would still love to be out there.”
The Cavaliers have been around for generations, as evidenced by their current manager. Page was a bat boy for the club as a child before eventually playing for and managing the team.
“Going from being a bat boy to a player, to a player-coach, to now just trying to do as little playing as possible and leaving it up to the boys to go out there and have some fun, that’s just a real honor to be a part of,” he said this spring.
On the field, the Cavaliers split a four-game series with Westmont over the weekend. The Red Sox won the first matchup 5-4 on Thursday, Eau Claire swept a Friday doubleheader 5-2 and 8-7, and Westmont took the finale on Saturday 8-3.
Friday’s sweep was highlighted by the arm of Ryan Gerber and the bat of Tanner Halverson. Gerber pitched a complete game three-hitter in the 5-2 win, and Halverson homered in the other game.
On Saturday, Westmont scored seven times in the third inning to pull away.
The Cavaliers return to action with the Chippewa River Baseball League playoffs on Wednesday. They travel to Chippewa Falls to take on the LumberJacks at 7 p.m., with the winner advancing to Saturday’s league championship game.