The Eau Claire Cavaliers have been a fixture in the area's baseball community for generations.
Fifty years, to be exact.
The Cavaliers are celebrating their 50th anniversary this summer, with this season marking half a century since the organization's formation in 1971.
There have been plenty of highlights along the way, from fielding future big-league talent to competing for championships.
The legendary Glenn St. Arnault managed the first team in 1971 and held the post until 1975 before returning for two more years in 1977 and 1978. Harv Tomter took over the role of manager the following year and led the Cavs to immense success. Under his tutelage for 26 years, Eau Claire went 1,595-437 and won five Continental Amateur Baseball Association World Series championships.
Ten-plus former Cavaliers went on to play in Major League Baseball.
There's an abundance of history behind the club, baked into Eau Claire's baseball background.
"It's definitely shocking how an organization can be that successful over the course of 50 years," Cavaliers field manager Ryan Page said. "A lot of that can be attributed down to the lower levels of baseball in Eau Claire where they have great coaches growing up. Baseball in Eau Claire is just so huge."
All of the club's history will be on display this summer .To commemorate the organization's 50th anniversary, the Cavaliers are inviting alumni back for a two-inning, softball-style game at Carson Park on July 31. The game will be followed by the Cavaliers' game against Westmont that afternoon and a banquet that night.
"That will be a fun weekend," Page said. "We've been playing Westmont for over 20 years now, so we picked them to come on up for that weekend. They're a great team, so it should be a very good show. There will be a lot of good baseball that weekend."
On the field, the 2021 Cavaliers will look to pick up where they left off two years ago. The Cavs won the Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament in 2019 and made the playoffs in the Chippewa River Baseball League.
The Cavaliers make their return with a doubleheader against Cadott on Sunday at Carson Park. First pitch is set for 12:30 p.m.
There are plenty of familiar faces expected back in the mix, including 2019 All-CRBL selections Tyler Hermann and Paul Petit. But not everything is as it once was.
For one, Page takes over managerial duties. He previously served as a player-manager along with Matt Miller, who recently stepped down from his role as manager.
It's the latest step in a long journey with the Cavs for Page, who was a team bat boy as a kid before going on to play for and now manage the team as an adult.
"Going from being a bat boy to a player, to a player-coach, to now just trying to do as little playing as possible and leaving it up to the boys to go out there and have some fun, that's just a real honor to be a part of," he said.
There's also a new cast of players looking to make their mark, many of whom are college players from the area. Local fans may recognize the likes of Anthony Pogodzinski, who helped Eau Claire North win a state title in 2019 and batted in the heart of UW-Eau Claire's lineup this spring. Several of his former North teammates are also in the fold.
Some of the recent staples of the Cavaliers' roster have either retired or moved on to other teams, leaving a chance for the young talent to make its mark.
"I think we're going to be tough. We're definitely younger than what we have been, but this town and this community produces such great talent that I think we're going to be highly-competitive," Page said.