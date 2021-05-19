The Eau Claire Express announced Wednesday a batch of player additions for the upcoming season, including a pair of local players.
Altoona native Jake Nelson and Fall Creek alumnus Isaiah Katz will both suit up for the Express this summer, adding to the club's local contingent.
Nelson, a freshman at Madison College, etched quite a legacy at Altoona. He was a two-time Western Cloverbelt Conference player of the year and earned all-state honors from the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association twice. He is Altoona's all-time leader in career hits and batted .600 as a senior.
Now playing for the Wolfpack, Nelson is one of the top hitters on one of the nation's best junior college teams. The infielder is hitting .331 with 10 extra-base hits and 25 RBIs for Madison entering the NJCAA Region 4 Tournament this week.
Katz, a 2020 graduate of Fall Creek, helped the Crickets win the Western Cloverbelt title as a junior in 2019. He was a second team all-conference selection that spring, serving as a key pitcher and reliable hitter for the Crickets. He pitched a no-hitter for Fall Creek that season, and finished with a 3-0 record and 44 strikeouts on the mound.
Katz is a freshman at St. Cloud State. He is a pitcher for the Huskies, but has yet to see action this season.
The Express also announced the additions of Wayne State outfielder Alex Logelin, Dallas Baptist pitchers Luke Trahan and Ross Carver and Montevallo infielder Greg Lewandowski.
Logelin has had the best college season of the bunch. He was Wayne State's best hitter this year, hitting .381 with 13 doubles and four home runs.
Eau Claire opens its season on May 31 with a home game against Rochester at Carson Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.