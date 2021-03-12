As opening day creeps closer and closer, the Eau Claire Express have given a first glance at who will don the orange and black this summer.
The Express announced infielder Nick Marinconz as the first roster member for 2021 on Friday. The Cal Poly redshirt freshman returns to the Express after playing 23 games with the club in 2019.
"I can't wait to play in that Express uniform again with the amazing fans and summer vibes," Marinconz said in an Express announcement on social media.
The San Jose, Calif. native hit .308 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in his first season with the Express. He had three hits in Eau Claire's playoff run to the Summer Collegiate World Series, where the Express finished in second place in the Northwoods League.
Eau Claire canceled its 2020 season due to the pandemic. The Express have not played since their championship appearance in Traverse City on Aug. 16, 2019.
The Express are scheduled to open the season at home on May 31 against Rochester. The club said Thursday on social media its hope is to play at Carson Park with fans in attendance and is currently working with the city to meet that goal.