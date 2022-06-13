The Eau Claire Express defeated Mankato 4-3 in walk-off fashion on Monday at Carson Park, with Cadyn Schwabe scoring the winning run on an error in the 10th inning.
Tanner Marsh dropped down a bunt in the bottom of the 10th to move Schwabe up to third base. But the MoonDogs botched the play, allowing Schwabe to score the game-winner.
The Express led 3-0 after plating three runs in the bottom of the fourth. But the MoonDogs scored twice in the sixth and once in the eighth to force extras.
The Express got out of the top half of the first inning thanks to the quick action of Charlie Szykowny at third base. He watched Mankato’s Charles MacAdoo race around third base and toward home from second. Szykowny applied a tag at home to keep the game scoreless, and give the Express their first turn at bat.
JJ Pease started out on the mound for the Express, and Nolan Pender got the nod for Mankato.
The Express got on the board on Reed Latimer’s sacrifice fly in the fourth before Ben Taxdahl drove in two runs with a single.
In the 10th, Marsh’s sac bunt put him on first, and Schwabe moved all the way over to third. From there he dashed home for the unearned run to end the game.
Pease came out of the game in the sixth after allowing five hits, and striking out one. Will Rizzo took over.
The Express host the Bismarck Larks Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Ricky Apodoca is listed as the starting pitcher. Wednesday they are at home against the Larks again, and Trey Felker is probable as the starting pitcher.