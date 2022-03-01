The Eau Claire Express announced on Tuesday that Sammi Costello will be the team's new general manager, making her the first female to hold that role in franchise history.
Costello had been the acting general manager for the team previously. She has been with the team since 2018.
"I am grateful for the last three and half years that I have been able to share with the Express organization, and for (owner) Craig (Toycen) and the rest of Toycen Baseball Club for giving me this opportunity," Costello said in a press release. "As a woman in sports, it's important to feel appreciated and valued in your field. That is something I have felt every day with the Express. I'm excited and honored to be the first female general manager of the Eau Claire Express, and I hope I'm not the last."
Costello is the seventh general manager in franchise history. The 25-year-old began her career in baseball in 2016. She interned with the Medford Rogues and St. Paul Saints before joining the Express as the director of ticket sales and community involvement.
"We had an extensive conversation with past host families and vendors," Express owner Craig Toycen said in a press release. "It was apparent Sammi had earned this opportunity. They are all rooting for her, and we're excited for her to have this opportunity to be a trailblazer."
The Express are under new ownership after Toycen and the Toycen Baseball Group announced their purchase of the team in February. With the general manager position in place, they've now opted for stability in two of the club's most important roles. After their purchase of the club, they announced they were keeping longtime manager Dale Varsho with the team.
"Sammi is fantastic," Toycen told the Leader-Telegram last month. "I've talked to other people in the community that she's dealt with, and she's got a great reputation. She's done a great job for the Express, and we're excited to have her grow in her position as well."
Costello told the Leader-Telegram she was looking forward to the Express' future after the sale of the team was finalized.
“We’re all really excited,” Costello said. “These last few months of transitioning and getting to know Toycen Baseball Club more has been exciting. They truly care about what the future holds for the Express, and they want to bring all that they can to the baseball industry.”
The Express begin their 17th season in the Northwoods League this summer. Their season opener is set for May 30 at Carson Park.