The seats weren't quite as full. There was a bit of dust to brush off around the stadium. The faces on the field were entirely new.
But when Conner Mackay ushered in the 2021 Eau Claire Express season by striking out the first hitter to dig into the batter's box at Carson Park on Monday, it felt like not much had changed.
After nearly 700 days away, it was good to be back.
"It's very nice to be back," Express manager Dale Varsho said. "We gave the fans a really good game to watch. I thought we did a really good job for opening day."
But even on a landmark day for the Express, they were reminded of the highs and lows of baseball.
The Express coughed up a one-run lead in the ninth inning, allowing Rochester to score twice in the final frame in a 6-5 loss. It was Eau Claire's first game since the 2019 Northwoods League championship, marking their return after a canceled 2020 season, and the final inning put a bit of a damper on the club's return to Carson Park.
"Going into the last inning you've always got to lock down," Varsho said. "That's why you play the full game. But we did a really good job with having two pitchers hit in the lineup, so I was actually pretty happy with the result even though we lost."
Even with things set up differently due to the pandemic — seating was limited to 50% capacity — the Eau Claire faithful still voiced their approval when Mackay dispatched a Rochester batter, or when Greg Lewandowski roped a two-RBI single in the third to put the Express ahead. Entertainment kept fans amused between innings. Children's music teased as the occasional Honkers hitter stepped up to the plate.
The sights and sounds of baseball were all there. It served as an impressive introduction to Eau Claire for this year's Express newcomers.
"This is the best environment I've ever played in," Mackay said. "From all my background in baseball, it's always been very quiet. So to have this atmosphere and everybody into it, I felt like a pro ball player."
And the strong first impression worked both ways for Eau Claire's starting pitcher. Mackay dazzled in his Express debut, holding the Honkers to one run across five innings. The Iowa Western right-hander struck out nine. The only real blip on the radar was Seth Betts' solo homer in the third inning.
"Conner competes," Varsho said. "He works hard. Throws a good slider and is working on a changeup right now. Overall, he's the real deal. He did really well."
But the game was only decided after Mackay exited it. The Express led 4-1 in the sixth, but the Honkers surged back with three runs in the seventh to tie the game at 4-4.
Derek Baumgartner ensured the tie would be short-lived. The Express catcher laced an RBI single to right to drive in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh.
The ninth inning spelled trouble for Eau Claire though. The Honkers drew back-to-back walks to start the frame, and both came in to score. Rochester plated the tying run on an Express error, and a bouncing ball off the hand of pitcher Nick Herold brought in the go-ahead run.
Lewandowski led off the bottom of the ninth by lining a shot to left field, but was thrown out at second base when he tried to stretch his hit into a double. KC Swords eventually drew a walk to put the tying run aboard, but he got no further than first base.
Menomonie native Jace Kressin pitched a scoreless eighth inning for Eau Claire.
As usual, Eau Claire's opening day lineup was full of players signed on a temporary basis, although the opportunity to stick with the club remains if needed or merited. Seven of the Express' starters are temporary members of the roster. The squad's full-time players will begin arriving in the coming weeks as the college baseball postseason wraps up.
"I liked how we played," Varsho said. "We're fast and could do some things with that. That was fun to watch."
The Express begin a three-game road trip when they visit Rochester on Tuesday night. They follow with a two-game series at Willmar before returning to Carson Park Friday to host Mankato in a two-game set.
Rochester 6, Eau Claire 5
Rochester;001;000;302— 6 7 4
Eau Claire;012;001;100— 5 9 2