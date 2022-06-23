The Express welcomed the Rochester Honkers to Carson Park Thursday evening for the first of three nights at home. The next time the Eau Claire squad takes a road trip, it will be to play at LaCrosse Sunday. The home team escaped the first inning allowing only one Rochester runner close to scoring position.
The Express logged a hit in the bottom of the first, thanks to a single to center from Cadyn Schwabe. Ben Rosengard’s third-inning Homer dropped near the left fielder, allowing him to score the game’s first run, and the Honkers responded with a pair of runs in the fourth.
In the bottom of the fifth, Schwabe singled to the pitcher, allowing Charlie Szykowny up to bat. Szykowny took a walk to first, Joe Yorke stepped up to the plate, sent three pitches foul, and succumbed to a putout for the team’s first out. Cole Conn’s putout resulted in the final out of the fifth with the Express up 2-1.
The Express struck out Rochester’s Alex Pimental swinging to close the top half of the seventh.
Rosengard’s single to first put him safely on base to open Eau Claire’s turn at the plate in the seventh. Schwabe was up next, and saw a strike before he walked. Szykowny waited out a strike and a trio of balls before becoming the Express’ first out of the inning.
Yorke pounded a double to the right, sending in Rosengard and Schwabe to lift the Express into the lead with a score of 3-2. Clay Conn got on base in the eighth with a walk Conn and Rosengard crossed the plate to make it a 5-2 game. After Szykowny’s single to the center pushed them around.