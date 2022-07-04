The Express decided to start the fireworks at Carson Park early this year, with seven runs scored in the third inning on the way to a 9-8 victory over the St. Cloud Rox
The Express’ 18-15 record put them half a game behind Great Plains East Division Leader going into their Independence Day home contest against St.Cloud. The Rox put up three runs in the first thanks to earned runs from John Nett and Trevor Austin, and a homer off the bat of Brice Matthews.
Cadyn Schwabe led off the Express batting order with a fly ball to the left that resulted in the first out. Benjamin Rosengard took a walk to first in his first at-bat, then advanced to second when Trevor Haskins singled to center. Joe Yorke stepped up to the plate, waited out a trio of balls, watched a strike go by, and popped one foul before drawing the walk that sent Rosengard on to third.
Cole Conn struck out swinging for the second out, and Yorke succumbed to a putout, and Reed Latimer raced to first on a Fielder’s choice.
In the second, Nett scored another run for St.Cloud when Trevor Austin batted him in. The Rox Carried a 4-0 lead into the third inning. The Express got out of the top half of the third without the Rox inflicting further damage.
In the bottom of the third, Rosengard and Haskins scored a pair for the home team. Then, the Express scored four runs in quick succession thanks to homers from Yorke, Latimer and Sam Kuchinski that also sent Cole Conn around to score, giving Eau Claire a 6-4 lead. Schwabe added another run to give the Express a three-point advantage at 7-4 going into the fourth. The Rox doubled their score in the top of the fourth to seize an 8-7 lead.
Then, Schwabe’s fifth-inning home run tied things up at 8. Max Coupe’s seventh-inning earned run lifted the Express into the lead once more with a score of 9-8. Eau Claire held on from there to win its second consecutive over the Rox.
There are no Northwoods games scheduled for today, so the Express are not back in action until Wednesday at home versus Mankato.